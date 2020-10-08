Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry opens up about post-baby sex life

Kailyn Lowry has been a part of Teen Mom 2 since the beginning – and she’s brought her share of drama to the series.

Kailyn sparked controversy when she gave birth to her fourth child, Creed. A birth isn’t normally controversial, but Creed’s dad — Kailyn’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez — is also the father of Kailyn’s third child, and he hasn’t exactly been a model father figure.

Chris and Kailyn regularly — and publicly — fight over all sorts of things, but mostly about how they should parent their three-year-old son Lux. The two have called each other names online, accused each other of infidelity, and more. Kailyn regularly asserts that Chris is not an involved parent, so fans were shocked when Kailyn announced that she and Chris were having a second child.

However, most of the controversy seems to have settled down now that the baby has arrived. Kailyn has been open about her pregnancy, and now, she’s opening up about her post-pregnancy sex life.

Kailyn discusses her sex life on her podcast

Kailyn hosts a podcast, Coffee Convos, with fellow reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley. The two discuss all sorts of topics, and in the last episode, the two commiserated on how difficult it is to find time for intimacy as parents.

“When you’re a parent, you really have to get it where you can,” Kail said.

She also explained that, since she’s single and recently gave birth, she hasn’t had a great sex life – or really, any sex life.

“It’s been a long time for me,” she explained. “Just having sex in general, so like, I actually look forward to the day that maybe … I get to have a quickie. One day, in the next couple of years, I hope it happens for me.”

Will Kail and Chris get back together?

Kailyn may not have much of a sex life, but the topic of who she is (or isn’t) dating is a hot one among fans.

When Creed was born, a Kail-Chris reunion seemed possible; Kailyn allowed Chris to be at the delivery despite her former insistence that she wouldn’t let him in. She even went so far as to praise how supportive he was throughout her labor.

The good feelings, however, were short-lived. Kailyn said in early September — just a few weeks after Creed’s birth — that Chris was back to his deadbeat dad ways. The upcoming season has also teased that Chris may have gotten another woman pregnant, which might be the nail in the coffin for Chris and Kail’s relationship.

As for who Kailyn is dating, she hasn’t mentioned anyone. And given what she said on the podcast, there may not be any potential partners in her life at the moment.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.