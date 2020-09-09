Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry claims Chris Lopez not involved with baby Creed

Kailyn Lowry has claimed that baby daddy Chris Lopez isn’t involved with baby Creed at all, despite showing up for the birth. Kailyn has always had tumultuous relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, the fathers of her oldest two children, but things appear to be going smoother for them.

However, her relationship (or lack thereof) with Chris Lopez is an even bigger roller coaster with very high highs and very low lows.

Kailyn recently revealed that Chris has not seen baby Creed, whom she welcomed on July 30, since the birth. The pair are also parents to 3-year-old Lux.

Kailyn discussed Chris Lopez on the Domenick Nati show

On August 31, Kailyn appeared on the Domenick Nati show to dish on all the drama going down between she and Chris (and there’s a lot, as usual.) The Teen Mom 2 star got extremely candid, even revealing she considered abortion at one point.

When Kailyn was asked about her “current status with Chris,” she blurted out an entire monologue, going into detail about what’s going on. Kailyn claims Chris has not seen baby Creed since he was born, but that’s about what she expected from him.

She explained, “We don’t communicate at all. I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. He hasn’t seen Creed since he was born and maybe a couple days after. So it’s been rough but I didn’t expect anything else.”

Kailyn said she feels like if Chris really wanted to see Creed, he would make the effort to do just that. But, it’s apparent that his actions are not matching up with what he’s saying, at least according to Kailyn.

She dished, “I don’t know what he wants because in my mind, I think if you wanted to see him you would ask. If you wanted to be there you would. I just think people do what they want and actions speak louder than words.”

Chris claimed Kailyn would not allow him to see their son

During an Instagram Live, Chris claimed Kailyn wouldn’t allow him to see his son, but she shot back on the Domenick Nati show, saying this is just not the case.

“He can go on Instagram Live all he wants and say that I keep his kid from him or that he wants to be there. But at the end of the day, if that’s what he wanted to do, he would make it happen. And he’s the only person who can do or change that.”

Kailyn got candid about considering abortion

Kailyn was super honest with fans and revealed that she considered an abortion, though Chris was against it. She claimed she felt like she had made the same mistake she had when she was 16, and decided to keep the baby after seeing him on the screen during an ultrasound.

Lowry also discussed the abortion issue with PEOPLE, revealing that she discussed it during the filming of Teen Mom 2. She openly says on camera, “I just didn’t know if I was going to have this baby or terminate the pregnancy. I went to an abortion appointment. I definitely talked about that.”

She explained her nerves at openly discussing the abortion topic, worried about judgment from viewers. Kailyn told PEOPLE she hopes fans will understand her thinking behind the topic.

She claimed, “I’m just nervous that people are going to be like, ‘Why would you ever admit that you did that on TV for everyone to see?’ Not everything is black and white, not everything is cut and dry. So I hope that people understand the thought process and the pain that I was going through.”

Kailyn revealed she is done on trying to force Chris to see his son

On August 30, Kailyn did an Instagram Q&A, explaining that she was just done trying to force a relationship between Chris and his son. She revealed she couldn’t remember the last time she heard from him, and she doesn’t even bother sending him videos or photos anymore.

A fan wrote, “How do u not have the urge to text updates or pictures. I am struggling with letting go”

Kailyn responded, “I used to do this. I’ve come a long way. It is EXHAUSTING to try to get someone to want to be involved. I got tired.”

She continued in a bitter way, writing, “If they wanted to know, they would ask. If they wanted to be there, they would. You will drain yourself trying to make them want to be a father.”

It appears Kailyn is absolutely done with the exhausting process of trying to force a relationship between Chris and their children.

For now, it appears the relationship (if there even is one) between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez is strained at best, but Teen Mom 2 fans know that can change pretty quickly.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.