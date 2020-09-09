Kailyn Lowry claims Chris Lopez may have gotten someone else pregnant

On last week’s season premiere of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry dished about some rumors going around that baby daddy Chris Lopez got another girl pregnant- just another day in Teen Mom 2 universe.

Kailyn briefly touched on the unfolding drama when asked about it on a recent episode of the Domenick Nati show, though she didn’t go into much detail (most likely preferring to make viewers wait and see what happens on Teen Mom 2.)

The drama will go down on the current season of Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 came in hot on the season premiere, showing Kailyn Lowry discussing the possibility of baby daddy Chris Lopez getting another girl pregnant.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn was seen sitting at home when Teen Mom 2 producer Patrick walked in and asked her for some explanation about the rumors that were swirling. She claims what started the whole thing was an Instagram Live in which Chris “said something to insinuate” that he had another baby on the way.

Kailyn continued to explain, saying, “I got a call from him saying if I hear a rumor that he got someone else pregnant, it’s not true. My f**ked up way of thinking was, ‘Ok, he’s doing damage control and maybe he potentially has someone pregnant and he doesn’t know so he’s telling me it’s not true until he actually confirms.’ That was my initial thought.”

Tellingly, Kailyn claimed she would be completely done with Chris should the rumors be confirmed. She said, “If it does end up being true, I think that would close the door to any possibilities to us ever being together again.”

Kailyn was getting text messages from a “strange” number

Kailyn claimed she was going to take Chris’ word for it, explaining it’s an “innocent until proven guilty type deal.” However, things got super complicated when she started receiving messages from a “strange” number.

Read More Kailyn Lowry trolls Teen Mom 2 fans with ‘plans’ to have another baby with Chris Lopez

One of the messages read, “I got your number out of Chris’ phone. Tell that man to stop playing with me and hit me up about the baby he has on the way.”

Uh oh. It sounds like there are a couple of possibilities with this one: Either the other woman is telling the truth and Chris did get her pregnant, or she’s trying to create drama to get on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn discussed the rumor on the Domenick Nati show

On August 31, Kailyn appeared on the Domenick Nati show to talk all things Chris Lopez, baby daddy drama, and her feuds with Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans.

She dished on what audiences can expect from Teen Mom 2 this season and how her storyline might play out. Domenick asked what fans can expect, including whether or not Kailyn got into “any beefs with anyone.”

Kailyn responded pretty vaguely, claiming, “there was some minor drama with Chris may or may not have impregnated someone else.” Though she concluded, “I’m guessing that that wasn’t true.”

Kailyn has claimed Chris doesn’t spend time with Lux or Creed

During the conversation with her producer Patrick, Kailyn began the conversation claiming Chris doesn’t spend time with Lux. Kailyn claimed, “I thought he’d be seeing Lux more, but that wasn’t the case ’cause things took a turn again and we’re not together.”

In July, Kailyn let fans know during an Instagram Q&A session that Chris would not be joining her for the birth of Creed. She wrote, “Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months?”

However, Kailyn did end up allowing Chris to come to the birth, which she revealed during her Coffee Convos podcast.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.