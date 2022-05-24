Teen Mom 2 reunion spoiler: Briana DeJesus reveals to Dr. Drew whether she slept with Chris Lopez

Will Briana cop to sleeping with Chris Lopez? Pic credit: MTV

Dr. Drew wants Briana DeJesus to spill the beans during Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion and reveal whether she slept with Chris Lopez.

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Briana’s history with Chris has ties to her years-long feud with his baby mama and her former co-star, Kail Lowry.

Briana and Kail have been at each other’s throats for years, each accusing the other of using each other’s exes and baby daddies to seek revenge.

Last season, Teen Mom 2 viewers accused Briana and Chris of sleeping together after meeting in Philadelphia and recording for his podcast, PTSD. The duo was spotted wearing the same t-shirt afterward, flooding the rumor mill with allegations they were intimate.

Teen Mom 2 reunion hosts Dr. Drew, Nessa press Briana DeJesus about sleeping with Chris Lopez

Now, Briana has the opportunity to clear the air when it comes to whether she and Chris were involved romantically in any way.

For her individual segment, Briana sat down with Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab to talk about her previous season of Teen Mom 2. Dr. Drew wasted no time getting down to the nitty-gritty.

“People were surprised to see you and Chris together,” Dr. Drew told Briana, prompting her to roll her eyes. “So, what motivated you to want to be on his podcast?”

Briana explained, “Um, he just asked me, and um, I thought it was a good idea, and I just went for it.” Next, Nessa tried to pry and get a little bit more information out of Briana, suggesting that she and Chris have been intimate. But Briana is tired of the storyline.

Briana on sleeping with Chris: ‘I don’t think it’s anybody’s business’

“That story’s so old. Just because I had relations with someone’s ex-husband doesn’t mean I wanna do that every single time,” Briana shared. I think it’s annoying, I think it’s played out. I think [Kail] needs to come up with a better way to try and drag me down because that’s not gonna get to me.”

Dr. Drew explained that he and Nessa were pressing her for answers because that’s what Teen Mom 2 viewers want. He then went on to try and get her to answer either “yes” or “no” regarding sleeping with Chris.

“Yes or no to what? If I f**ked Chris? No,” Briana answered. “But why does that even matter? Like, why do you guys care? Like, is that your business?” she asked Dr. Drew and Nessa. “I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s anybody’s business. Not Kail’s business either. Chris is not her property. So even if I did want to f**k Chris, who the f**k cares?”

Be sure to tune in tonight to catch the cast of Teen Mom 2 together for the last time during Part 2 of the reunion.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs tonight, Tuesday, May 24, at 8/7c on MTV.