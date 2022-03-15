Teen Mom 2 spoiler: Briana DeJesus meets with Kail Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez in Philadelphia

On Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus travels to Philadelphia to record with Chris Lopez on his podcast. Pic credit: MTV

During tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus travels to Philadelphia to meet up with Kail Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez, to record an episode of his podcast.

As Teen Mom 2 fans are aware, Briana and Kail have beef that stems back to 2017 when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin after their divorce.

Since then, critics have accused Briana and Kail of getting flirty with each others’ exes for spite. That’s what Briana’s sister Brittany insinuated when she told her about her trip to Philadelphia to meet up with Chris during the Season 11 premiere.

In the clip from tonight’s episode, Briana brings her friend Shirley along for her trip, and they rent a house in Philadelphia where they invite Chris and his podcast co-host, Bread, to come record.

Teen Mom 2 sneak peek: Briana DeJesus meets with Chris Lopez in Philadelphia

After Briana and Shirley check out their rental and get settled in, Chris arrives, and Briana greets both him and Bread with a hug.

When Briana asks Chris if he’s nervous, he admits that he is, mostly due to the myriad of cameras surrounding them. Chris teases a scene from last season’s Teen Mom 2 when he infamously cussed and gave the middle finger to cameras inside Kail’s car.

“I’m not gonna do what everybody thinks I’m gonna do,” Chris jokes.

When Briana asks Chris and Bread what they’ll be talking about on the podcast, Chris answers, “Parenthood, of course, you know co-parenting, as an inconsistent father is worse than an absent father.”

Briana knows a thing or two about absent fathers with her daughter Stella’s dad, Luis Hernandez. “Good question because I definitely deal with that s**t,” Briana tells Chris.

Next, Briana asks Chris if he thinks Kail will feel “upset” once the podcast episode drops. Chris cuts right to the chase and tells Briana, “Yeah, it’s gonna blow up.”

Briana wants to leave Kail Lowry out of the conversation with Chris

Briana tells Chris that she wants to “steer away from” Kail as the topic as much as possible because of their current lawsuit.

Chris claims that he wasn’t aware of Kail and Briana’s lawsuit but can relate, telling Briana that he has been “defending himself for the last four years.”

Next, Briana gets curious and grills Chris on his visitation status with his kids. Chris shares two sons with Kail: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Chris discloses, “It’s a set schedule, like every other week I get them for a certain amount of days, but it’s corny to me. I can’t chill with my kids the way the other dads get to chill with their kids.”

Last season on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Kail had trouble justifying giving Chris visitation with Lux and Creed for the entire summer.

The conversation continues and Chris tells Briana that when things are “good” between himself and Kail, he can see their sons whenever he likes. But, as Chris says, when Kail “gets in her feelings, it’s a whole different story.”

Chris continues to share that the ordeal has made him “angry, bitter, and resentful” before admitting that he began therapy because of it.

Be sure to tune in tonight to see what happens when Briana and Chris turn on the mics and actually start recording their podcast episode and if Briana’s gesture comes across as spiteful towards Kail.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.