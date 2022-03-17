Here’s why Teen Mom 2 viewers are convinced Briana DeJesus did more than record a podcast with Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 viewers think Briana DeJesus hooked up with Chris Lopez after noticing her wearing his t-shirt. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus met up with her nemesis Kail Lowry’s ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez to record a podcast, but Teen Mom 2 fans think there is more to the story.

During the March 15 episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana and her BFF Shirley traveled to Philadelphia to meet with Chris and his podcast co-host Bread to record an episode for PTSD – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Teen Mom 2 viewers notice Briana DeJesus wearing Chris Lopez’s shirt

Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that more than just a podcast took place during Briana and Chris’ rendezvous, and a certain detail they noticed seemingly confirmed their suspicions.

During the episode, some eagle-eyed Teen Mom 2 viewers noticed that Briana was sporting Chris’ t-shirt. Earlier in the episode, Chris wore a black graphic tee with neon colors on the logo while recording the podcast episode.

When Briana returned home to Florida after her trip and was talking to her mom Roxanne and sister Brittany, Briana was wearing the same shirt that Chris wore during the podcast recording.

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram captured screenshots of Chris and Briana wearing the same shirt, which they didn’t think was a coincidence.

“There is no way they happen to have the same shirt on the same trip,” a caption read on the screenshots. Teen Mom Tea captioned the post, “Oop, fans peeped that Briana was wearing Chris’s shirt once she was back home 👀☕️ (view previous post).”

Teen Mom 2 viewers who noticed Briana and Chris wearing the same t-shirt took to the comments section where they sounded off. Most of them were convinced that Briana wearing Chris’ shirt home meant the two had slept together.

Teen Mom 2 viewers think Briana DeJesus slept with Chris Lopez

“I honestly believe bri and Chris hooked up,” wrote one leery viewer. “But of course they are not gonna say.”

Another one of Briana’s skeptics mocked her recent statement that she’s been celibate for the last eight months and commented, “Celibate huh? 😂”

“They phuckin for sure!” voiced another commenter who felt Briana’s t-shirt choice meant she and Chris did the deed. “If I wear his shirt we definitely are! 😂”

Even more Teen Mom 2 viewers echoed the sentiment with one writing, “They definitely hooked up,” while another penned, “She’s easy like Sunday morning I tell ya 😂”

Teen Mom 2 viewers aren’t the first ones to suspect that Briana had sex with Chris. Chris’s ex and baby mama, Kail Lowry, accused her of sleeping with Chris last year during an Instagram Q&A.

Kail told her followers that Briana “allegedly f***ed [Chris] in April.” However, shortly after Kail’s allegations, Briana issued a statement that simply stated, “No I didn’t.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.