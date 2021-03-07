Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Teen Mom 2: New arrest warrant issued for Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind


Chelsea Houska during an episode of Teen Mom 2
A warrant was issued for Adam Lind’s arrest after he failed to pay child support to Chelsea Houska. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind has faced several legal issues in the past.

Adam is the father of Chelsea’s oldest daughter Aubree and has not always been a supportive father. He’s often failed to show up to visits and has even stood Aubree up for events such as father-daughter dances.

Thankfully, Chelsea’s husband Cole DeBoer has stepped up to be a support to Aubree and has been a more stable father figure in her life.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Adam also has a daughter named Paislee who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur. Three years ago, Adam signed his parental rights away after failing to be there for her as well and Taylor’s husband officially adopted her.

monsterscriticsreality

316 418

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Jenelle Evans has denied David Eason ever abused her. The #TeenMom2 alum shared the reason for the ...

View

Mar 1

14 4
Open
Jenelle Evans has denied David Eason ever abused her. The #TeenMom2 alum shared the reason for the restraining order in her YouTube video, which you can see, along with read more details about their history, at link in the bio. (📸 credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram) . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #JenelleEvans #DavidEason

Jenelle Evans has denied David Eason ever abused her. The #TeenMom2 alum shared the reason for the restraining order in her YouTube video, which you can see, along with read more details about their history, at link in the bio.
(📸 credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram)
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #JenelleEvans #DavidEason ...

14 4

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details ...

View

Feb 26

5 0
Open
Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio! (📸: MTV) . . . . . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio!
(📸: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards ...

5 0

monsterscriticsreality

Teen Mom critics take aim at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra over Vaeda’s birthday cupcake! 🧁 What...

View

Feb 23

9 0
Open
Teen Mom critics take aim at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra over Vaeda’s birthday cupcake! 🧁 What could be so bad about a birthday celebration? Details at link in the bio. (📸Pic Credit: MTV) . . . . . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #tylerbaltierra

Teen Mom critics take aim at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra over Vaeda’s birthday cupcake! 🧁 What could be so bad about a birthday celebration? Details at link in the bio.
(📸Pic Credit: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #tylerbaltierra ...

9 0

Fans often wondered why Adam didn’t do the same for Aubree knowing that he was not fulfilling his role as a father. Now he now has a warrant out for his arrest due to his failure to provide child support in her case.

Warrant issued for Adam’s arrest after failing to pay child support

The warrant claims that Adam “failed to comply with the court’s order for compliance” by not paying child support to Chelsea, according to The Sun.

Adam’s bail was reportedly set at $2,000 and the warrant stated that “Upon release by court, the bond will be paid over to the Division of Child Support to be applied towards” his debt.

In 2020, Adam received the same bail amount when he was arrested for apparently not paying the support he owed.

The current warrant, which appears to still be active, states that authorities should apprehend Adam “either in the daytime or in the nighttime” and bring him to court.

Adam’s past legal issues

Adam has a long history of legal issues in addition to the latest warrant, and has been in trouble with the law over several different incidents.

On the latest season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea contemplated taking Adam and his parents to court over their custody agreement for Aubree. Oftentimes, because Adam was not around, Aubree is said to have spent time with Adam’s parents instead.

During an episode, Aubree expressed that she did not want to go to her grandparent’s house and that she preferred to stay with Chelsea, Cole, and her siblings.

It remains to be seen whether the latest warrant for Adam’s arrest will be enough to push him to sign over his parental rights for Aubree like he did for his daughter Paislee.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x