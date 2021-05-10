Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry says support each others’ successes rather than ‘not wanting to see them do better’

Kail told her followers that they should support their friends and not worry about other people “doing better than you.” Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 recently shared with her followers that she thinks everyone should support their friends and their business ventures, and that she doesn’t understand the “mentality of not wanting to see other people do better than you.”

The 29-year-old MTV personality had a message for her followers to support their friends and their businesses and not to worry about them being more successful.

The mom of four took to her Instagram stories to send her supportive message to her 4 million followers

Kail started with a video, saying, “Okay, I don’t want to be too negative on this gorgeous Saturday morning, so I’m just popping on here to say this: there is room for all of us to eat, support your friends, support their businesses.”

“If you don’t want to buy their products, share their page, comment, like. I don’t understand this mentality of not wanting to see other people do better than you. If they have it, you can also have it.”

In her first video, Kail added text that read, “Support your friends if they genuinely support yours, buy/share/post you’re weird if you don’t do the same. Don’t @ me”

She included text in her second video that read, “Thank you for attending my Ted talk.”

On her next slide, Kail shared a repost from @msjuicyy that read, “Yaass! Nothing makes me happier than seeing my friends win… Win in business, win in love, win in LIFE [.] I love you guys!!! And I’m clapping for you!!!”

Kail’s own business ventures have been successful

Kail has been successful enough in her own business ventures as an entrepreneur that she has plenty of love to go around to support her friends.

Kail hosts two podcasts, Coffee Convos, along with Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama alongside Vee Rivera. Kail also owns and operates a CBD oil-infused line of haircare products called Pothead.

On Kail’s website, her bio states, “Kailyn ‘Kail’ Lowry is a television personality, book author, and social media influencer with over 8 million combined followers. She is the owner and founder of Pothead Haircare.”

Kail shared a repost and wanted her followers to support their friends, rather than focusing on them being more successful. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur stays busy between her multiple business ventures and parenting four young sons, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 9 months.

Kail has made headlines recently for other reasons

She revealed that none of her exes want to film this season on Teen Mom 2. Kail shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Kail’s ex, Chris Lopez, also threatened legal action if he appears in any episodes this season. Kail later seemingly called him out for not wanting to be filmed, insinuating that he was hypocritical since he hosts a podcast with thousands of viewers and shares his life on social media.

Although it doesn’t look like any of her exes will be featured this season on the show, fans can catch up with Kail and the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 for an all-new season documenting the moms’ busy lives.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.