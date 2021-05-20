Teen Mom 2 fans wonder why Briana didn’t share a kayak with Nova on their mother-daughter trip

When Briana took her daughter Nova on a kayaking trip, fans wondered why she chose not to sit with her. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus decided to take her eldest daughter Nova on a kayaking trip to spend some mother-daughter time together, and Teen Mom 2 fans are asking why she didn’t share a kayak with her daughter.

In last night’s episode, Briana was upset that her baby daddy, Devoin, was late to pick up their daughter, Nova, from gymnastics.

Nova’s gymnastics coach called Briana to let her know Devoin was late, but Briana claimed she never got a call and just realized she had a voice mail message after Nova was already home.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Nova had to wait for about an hour before her dad showed up, so she waited safely with her coach, who was unable to reach Briana to come pick her up.

Briana told her family and producers that Nova was upstairs in her room, upset over the ordeal, so she wanted to do something to help keep Nova’s mind off it.

Briana hoped that a girls’ day would help Nova feel better about Devoin picking her up late

Briana asked her friend, Shirley, if she’d do a kayaking trip with the girls, and the two agreed to set it up and surprise Nova with the trip.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Briana’s sister, Brittany joined the rest of the girls for the trip, and the kayak guide got everyone situated in their boats.

With two people per kayak, the ladies boarded themselves, with Briana choosing to sit up front in a kayak with her sister, Brittany, behind her.

Nova sat in the front of the other kayak, with Shirley seated in the back, and the four took off into the water, having fun, splashing, and jumping off the dock after they returned to land.

Fans of the show found it ‘odd’ that Briana chose to sit with her sister and not her daughter

“Mother daughter girls trip but she is not in the same kayak as her daughter??” asked one fan, using the hashtag #TeenMom2.

Fans of the show using the hashtag #TeenMom2 commented on Briana not riding in the same kayak as Nova. Pic credit: @ProzacKat/Twitter

Another fan commented, “Why didn’t Nova go with Briana in the kayak?! I thought it was a mother daughter trip.”

One fan asked why Nova didn’t ride with Briana in the kayak. Pic credit: @giobellax3/Twitter

“I thought Bri wanted to go on a little trip with Nova. Why aren’t they in the same kayak?” asked another fan of the show.

Fans didn’t understand why Briana didn’t choose to sit with Nova in the same kayak. Pic credit: @Starshyne9/Twitter

Nova isn’t the only daughter Briana feels as though she needs to compensate for

Briana doesn’t only feel bad for her daughter, Nova, lately. She admitted that she thinks she “failed” her younger daughter Stella because of her father Luis’ absence in her life.

Fans of the show had mixed feelings about Luis‘ presence, or lack thereof, in Stella’s life, and some put the blame on Briana.

Luckily for Briana and her daughters, Nova’s dad, Devoin, has been taking both of Briana’s girls out together. Most recently, Devoin took both Nova and Stella out to eat and shoe shopping and shared pics and videos with his followers.

Judging by Briana’s history with her baby daddies, even when things seem to be going well, there always ends up being some type of disagreement.

Now that a new season of the show is in full swing, fans can catch up every Tuesday and find out what else is keeping Briana busy these days.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.