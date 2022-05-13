Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus is ready for a new man after failed engagement

Briana is ready for a man in her life again. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is single and has never been more ready to mingle.

Since ending her four-month-long engagement with her ex-fiance Javi Gonzalez last year, Briana took some time to be alone. However, she’s ready to dip her toes in the dating pool once again.

Briana DeJesus wants a ‘boo thang’ in her life

Taking to Twitter recently, Briana expressed to her 269k+ followers that she is looking for a new “boo thang” in her life.

“I really just want to be laid up with a boo thang under the sun eating watermelon and sipping on a pina colada,” the 27-year-old mom of two tweeted. “Hearing the waves hit.”

When one of Briana’s Twitter followers told her, “Forget a boo! Do a girls trip!” Briana stood her ground. “Nah I wanna be with my boo,” she tweeted in reply. “I see my friends all the time lmao.”

Briana has made it clear that she is ready to re-enter the world of dating. Earlier this year, she told her fans that she had been celibate for eight months and tagged MTV in a tweet, asking them to put her on a dating show.

During the preview for Tuesday, May 17’s reunion episode, Briana could be seen telling hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab, “I’ve been celibate for nine months. I’m ready to f**k,” further reinforcing her desire to match up with a man.

Briana’s relationship history on Teen Mom 2

Throughout Briana’s time on Teen Mom 2, viewers have watched her navigate several relationships. Although things didn’t last between Briana and her first baby daddy Devoin Austin, they’ve come a long way in becoming better co-parents to their daughter Nova.

Briana stirred a bit of controversy when she hooked up with her second baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, only to contract a sexually transmitted disease, which was filmed for Teen Mom 2.

Briana then had a brief fling with John, but their relationship soon ended amid rumors of infidelity. Last year, Briana hinted at the reason she thinks she can’t keep a man.

Poking some fun at herself, Briana told her fans on Twitter, “I can’t keep a man cause I’m way to independent and sassy 😂”

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.