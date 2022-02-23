Briana DeJesus says she’s been ‘celibate for 8 months,’ wants MTV to put her on a dating show

Briana DeJesus says she’s ready to be on a dating show after being “celibate” for nearly a year. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus is ready for her own dating show after revealing that she’s been “celibate” for nearly a year.

The moms and dads of TMFR all brought along a plus-one for filming, many of them bringing their significant others.

Briana brought her sister Brittany DeJesus as her guest and after Tuesday night’s episode – which saw many of the TMFR couples reconnect, including Leah Messer and her new boyfriend Jaylan – Briana was feeling lonely.

Briana DeJesus says she’s been ‘celibate’ for 8 months, tells MTV to give her a dating show

The 27-year-old mom of two took to Twitter after TMFR aired and told her followers, “I’ve been single and celibate for 8 months. After I hit a year, I’m going on bumble and hinge. 😂”

Shortly after telling her fans that she’s gone without sex for almost an entire year, she then tweeted again, this time tagging MTV.

“Put me on a dating show! @mtv I’m ready 😂,” Briana tweeted.

Briana even suggested a name for her dating show spinoff, and tweeted it using just a hashtag that read, “#fortheloveofbri.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana’s relationship history on Teen Mom 2

Since her split from fiance Javi Gonzalez last year, after being engaged for four months, Briana has remained single. She confirmed her single status in August 2021 and told her followers, “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship, but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice, but I am just not ready for it.”

The same month, Briana claimed that she didn’t “need men” and said of looking for a man to bring her happiness and fulfillment: “In the past I thought I always needed someone there to fulfill that void but that comes within, baby!”

A few months later, in October 2021, Briana told her fans that she planned on staying single and didn’t have time for “boys” in her life.

“I plan on staying single. I needed this me time! I don’t have time for these boyzzzz,” Briana wrote in an Instagram Story.

According to the TMFR star, she can’t keep a man because she’s “way too independent and sassy.” In addition to Briana’s relationship and short-lived engagement to Javi Gonzalez, Teen Mom 2 fans have watched her other relationships fizzle out on the show.

Briana and her first baby daddy, Devoin Austin, welcomed their daughter Nova as teenagers and were never able to repair their romantic relationship. They’ve made great strides this season on TMFR, however, working on a better co-parenting relationship.

Briana’s other baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, has been an absent father to their daughter Stella. Despite his negligent ways, Briana hooked up with Luis during a one-night stand that played out on Teen Mom 2 when she embarrassingly shared that Luis gave her an STD.

Teen Mom 2 viewers might also remember Briana’s other short-lived romance with her former flame, John. It looked as though their relationship had what it took to last, but rumors of infidelity soon brought it to an end.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.