Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus reveals why she ‘can’t keep a man,’ critics mock her reasoning

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus claims she “can’t keep a man” and explained why to her fans.

Briana has been single since she called off her engagement to Javi Gonzalez in August 2021.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ failed relationships

The mom of two first confirmed her engagement in May, but as we know, it didn’t last long, although Briana was even talking about having kids with Javi Gonzalez.

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Briana navigate her evolving relationship with her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, over the years. The two couldn’t make it work romantically, but they’ve been working hard on co-parenting their daughter, Nova (and her little sister, Stella).

Teen Mom 2 viewers will also remember Briana’s relationship with her youngest daughter Stella’s father, Luis Hernandez. Luis was always down to hook up, but he didn’t want any of the responsibilities that came along with being a father, so they didn’t last either.

John was another guy Briana dated while on Teen Mom 2, and it looked as though the two might last. But once again, Briana ended another romantic relationship and has been single for months.

Briana DeJesus tells fans why she ‘can’t keep a man’

Now, Briana is explaining to her fans why she’s single, and she poked some fun at herself in the process.

Briana took to Twitter on Monday, Dec. 13, and retweeted a quote that read, “Having your own money as a woman is really a flex. No man can talk to you any type of way. i be poppin my s**t.”

Briana added her own message to the quote tweet and told her followers, “Lmao me 😂 dats why I can’t keep a man cause I’m way to independent and sassy 😂”

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram scared a screenshot of Briana’s tweet, and Teen Mom 2 fans were quick to jump to the comments section to express why they think Briana is still single.

Many of the comments mentioned that Briana still lives with her mom Roxanne and her sister Brittany as a significant factor.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana DeJesus living with her mom and sister are why she’s still single

Rather than the fact that she has too much money and it might intimidate a man, one Teen Mom 2 viewer commented and thought it had to do with her living situation.

“Or because they have to date your mom and your sister because of your co-dependancy. 😢,” Briana’s critic wrote.

Another commenter mocked the fact that Briana referred to herself as “way too independent” and wrote, “Way too independent but lives with her mom and sister 😂”

“Girl you live with your mama,” another Teen Mom 2 critic commented.

These days, Briana is warding off rumors about herself while she awaits her day in court versus her castmate and nemesis, Kail Lowry.

After Kail accused Briana of sleeping with Kail’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, Briana responded and denied the allegations.

You can see more of Briana and all the accompanying drama on the upcoming Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion, set to air next month on MTV.

