Teen Mom 2: It’s over between Briana Dejesus and Javi Gonzalez, MTV star says she’s ‘single’

It’s already over between Teen Mom 2 star Briana Dejesus and her fiance Javi Gonzalez despite her recent denial that the two had called it quits. A few weeks ago, people speculated that it was over between Briana and Javi after they noticed that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

Despite the speculations, Briana later made it clear that she and Javi were still together and explained that she wasn’t wearing her ring because it was being upgraded.

However, if you do get a glimpse of Briana’s ringless finger in the future it’s because the MTV star is single again.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez are over

It’s not clear what happened between the Teen Mom 2 star and her now ex-fiance Javi, but she just confirmed that they are over!

Briana shared the news with her Instagram followers during a Q and A segment.

The first clue that things were over between Briana and Javi came after someone asked if she was single and Briana answered, “Yes.”

Then another Instagram user was curious to know what happened between the former couple and the MTV star explained what went wrong.

“I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it,” commented Briana. “Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans. Maybe in the future we will meet again.”

Before ending her post Briana noted that she still loves Javi and referred to him as a “great guy,” which indicates that the formerly engaged couple ended things on good terms.

Briana DeJesus is not getting married

The Teen Mom 2 star answered more fan questions that confirmed her breakup with Javi even before she went into details about it.

One Instagram user asked the mom-of-two when she was getting married and her response was very telling.

“I am not getting married anytime soon. Maybe next 5 years,” responded Briana.

Some Teen Mom viewers might be surprised that the couple called it quits since Javi actually made a guest appearance on Teen Mom 2 . Initially, he didn’t want to be seen on camera but as the season went on Javi got more comfortable in front of the cameras and we got to see the dynamic between him and Briana.

He also showed up at the reunion and got grilled at the reunion by Briana’s sister Brittany and she seemed to approve of her sister’s fiance. But it seems Javi will not be joining the DeJesus family anytime soon since the pair have now parted ways.

Are you shocked that Briana and Javi broke up?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.