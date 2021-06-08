Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones doesn’t think going to the club makes her an ‘unfit mother’

Ashley Jones doesn’t think it makes her an “unfit mother” if she enjoys going to the club Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones, the newest cast member of Teen Mom 2, wanted her followers to know that a mom can go out and have fun, and not be an “unfit mother.”

The 24-year-old MTV star took to Twitter over the weekend to get something off her chest.

Ashley wanted her fans to know that being a mom and having fun are not mutually exclusive.

The mom of one said that she’s a mom for the majority of her time, but during the little bit of time away she can manage, she’s going to live it up.

“Why do people think that if a mom goes to a club and shakes her a** , she is somehow unfit to be a mother …. show me how the two relate . Cause imma do both . I’m a mom 23/7 but baby the 1 hour imma give it all I got,” she tweeted to her 67.6k followers.

Most of Ashley’s followers showed support for her

One of Ashley’s followers agreed with Ashley’s tweet and said that moms need time away from their children in order to be happy.

“I don’t understand it either[.] there is no way you can be happy without having a little time away from your child or children[.] this is unrealistic[.] for your child to be happy you should be happy[.] they can sense when you’re not happy[.] I had my son at 1 years old wipe away tears,” the follower wrote in support of Ashley’s statement.

Ashley thinks moms deserve to have fun, too Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Some of Ashley’s followers gave their opinions about moms partying. Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Not all of Ashley’s followers were supportive.

One of Ashley’s followers thought that moms needed to be more careful since their kids often emulate their behavior.

They wrote, “Just imagine your daughter as a young teenager seeing these pics of you bent over, arching your back and she starts doing it to be like you. It’s not cute. Take the pics, keep them private.”

Ashley recently came under fire for her parenting and she clapped back

The MTV personality didn’t tolerate any trolls criticizing her parenting during a recent Instagram live.

Like she wrote in her tweet, Ashley pointed out to a troll that she doesn’t have to be with her daughter 24/7 in order to be a good parent.

During the Instagram live, Ashley filmed from her car with her fiance, Bar. Their daughter, Holly, wasn’t seen in the car with them, prompting a fan to ask where she was.

“Why do I have to have her 24/7 and why when I’m not with her you guys [speak of her] I don’t have to always be with her,” Ashley said to the troll.

In another incident, fans of the show called out Ashley and Bar for their discipline methods. In a Teen Mom 2 clip on Instagram, fans thought the couple could have been less strict with their daughter.

The toddler had made a mess with chocolate and was asking for more, but when she got told no, she began to cry. Bar and Ashley told Holly to stop crying, prompting commenters to speak out about their parenting style.

Ashley is known for standing her ground, especially when it comes to defending her family, so followers can expect her to keep speaking her mind.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.