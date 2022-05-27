Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry reveals list of exes she’s cheated on

Kail got candid about her past infidelity. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry spilled the tea on her past infidelity.

Kail’s podcast listeners know that she is an open book, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that she recently listed which of her previous lovers she has cheated on.

During the most recent episode of Coffee Convos, Kail was joined by her BFF Kristen Hook, who was filling in for Kail’s regular co-host, Lindsie Chrisley.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry reveals which past lovers she’s cheated on

The topic of cheating came about when Kail brought up her new boyfriend, whose identity has yet to be revealed. She noted that lots of people online accused her of being unfaithful to her last boyfriend when she first hooked up with her current boyfriend, which she says is not the case.

As their conversation continued, Kristen told her BFF, “Why don’t you clarify for everyone, Kail, who have you actually cheated on? For the class… just so we can get it out in the open.”

Kail guffawed before admitting off the bat that she was unfaithful in her relationship with Jordan. Teen Mom 2 viewers likely remember Jordan Wenner, who Kail dated after she and Jo Rivera broke up, only to sleep with Jo, ending her relationship with Jordan.

“We can definitely talk about this. I cheated on Jordan with Jo, and I — depending on how you looked at the situation — I did briefly date a girl on and off and she would probably say that I cheated on her,” Kail shared. “I didn’t feel like it was a real relationship and so I will take the ‘L’ and say that I cheated on her.”

In 2018, Kail spoke with Us Weekly about her failed relationship with Dominique Potter: “I feel bad about the way I went about the situation with Dom. She’s so sweet but I really just didn’t know how to handle it all.” Kail first mentioned their relationship in 2017 during an episode of Coffee Convos with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

Kail says she was faithful to Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez

When it comes to Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, Kail claims that she didn’t cheat on her second or third baby daddy.

“Never cheated on Javi. Never cheated on Chris,” Kail added. “I know the timeline with Malik [Montgomery] was weird, but I never dated two people at one time. There was a time where Chris and I were done, but I still wanted to see if I could make it work, and then at this time, I was with Malik. But I never cheated on him with Chris or anything.”

“I never cheated on Chris with Malik. That never happened. I never cheated on Malik with “Boyfriend” now. That never happened. I have cheated in my lifetime and I am completely open to talking about it. I never cheated on Jo,” Kail shared.

These days, Kail is focusing on her three podcasts — Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous — and her kids, as she recently announced her departure from the Teen Mom franchise. Although she has yet to reveal his identity, Kail and her new boyfriend, rumored to be Elijah Scott, seem to be going strong as she recently called him the “love of her life.”

You can listen to Kail’s podcast episode in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2, is slated to premiere in the near future.