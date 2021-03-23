Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jordan Wenner is now a married man

Jordan Wenner and Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jordan Wenner from Teen Mom 2, has gotten married over a decade after the two dated.

Jordan revealed on social media that he married another long-haired blonde woman named Jaimie.

On Monday, Jordan shared a picture with his followers that confirmed he is now a married man.

The picture was of an easel with stenciling that read, “Welcome to our wedding. Jaimie & Jordan, March 21, 2021.” Jordan and his new bride also share a daughter, who was born in 2018.

Kailyn and Jordan’s romance looked like the real deal

Kailyn and Jordan seemed like they had what it took to make their young relationship last, but ultimately it ended when Kailyn cheated on him with her ex, Jo Rivera.

Fans might remember Jordan as Kailyn’s tall, easygoing boyfriend that she met while working at the Sports Authority. The couple dated for a year while Kailyn was on a break from her relationship with Jo.

Matters were a bit complicated at the time because Kailyn was living under Jo’s roof when she met Jordan. Kailyn’s home life was unstable, and Jo’s parents welcomed her into their home when she became pregnant with their grandson, Isaac.

Kailyn’s living situation got complicated when she started dating Jordan

Although Kailyn and Jo had broken up, Jo’s parents weren’t happy about finding out via Facebook that Kail was in another relationship so soon while living in their home. Things got tense so Kailyn eventually found affordable housing for her and Isaac and she began co-parenting with Jo.

Jordan was a steady presence in Kailyn and Isaac’s life for two seasons. The duo appeared happy together and Jordan’s happy-go-lucky personality balanced well with Kailyn’s energy.

Jordan was helpful with her son Isaac and he wasn’t bothered by the “baggage” that she brought with her.

Fans were optimistic that Kailyn might have found her perfect match and they were shocked when she cheated on him with Jo.

During one visit when Jo was scheduled for his visitation with Isaac, he ended up staying longer than planned and he and Kailyn slept together. Kailyn came clean and admitted her infidelity to Jordan, but he couldn’t move forward with their relationship after the confession, and the two went their separate ways.

Many fans wondered why Kail would have thrown away what appeared to be a perfect relationship.

In 2014, Kailyn released a book entitled Pride over Pity, where she disclosed some information about Jordan that came as a surprise to some. Kailyn made claims that Jordan’s new celebrity status from the show attracted him lots of attention from other females that he allegedly enjoyed quite a bit.

Kailyn claims she wasn’t the only one to blame for their break-up

She wrote that Jordan was “developing a fan base of his own” and that some girls took it to a level that she wasn’t comfortable with.

Kailyn said, “After such a solid year together, I was disappointed that Jordan had become so caught up in the attention that the show had brought him.”

The two seemed to really have a genuine love for each other, and she affirmed that in her book when she wrote, “I really loved him so the betrayal stung.”

Jordan has since stayed out of the public eye and Kailyn has remained a regular on the Teen Mom 2 franchise. Kailyn has since had three more sons.

Kailyn stays busy between work and raising four sons

In addition to son Isaac, Kailyn shares son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with estranged boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn has a lot on her plate these days, besides raising four boys. She has authored four books, owns a haircare line, and hosts a podcast.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.