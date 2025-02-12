Teddi Mellencamp hospitalized after doctors found ‘multiple tumors’ on her brain

Teddi Mellencamp has Bravo fans concerned after sharing distressing news about her health.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently hospitalized due to “multiple tumors” on her brain.

Teddi posted an update and revealed that she had been ill for a few weeks dealing with unbearable headaches.

She discovered that tumors were the source of her pain and she needed to undergo surgery immediately.

This is not the only medical issue that the mom of three has been dealing with.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She’s undergone multiple melanoma removal surgeries after first discovering a cancerous mole on her body a few years ago.

Since then, Teddi has been sharing her melanoma journey and using her platform to promote awareness.

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp has been hospitalized with multiple brain tumors

Teddi Mellencamp posted a health update for her followers, revealing that she was hospitalized.

The RHOBH alum explained that after experiencing “debilitating headaches” for several weeks, it became so unbearable she decided to go to the hospital.

That was a lifesaving decision, as Teddi underwent an MRI and a CT scan and found out the source of her headaches.

“Doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months,” she shared.

Teddi noted that “two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

The 43-year-old said she was surrounded by family and friends and expressed confidence in the doctors and nurses working to restore her health.

Teddi shares an update from the hospital

Teddi posted another update on her Instagram Story that showed her clad in hospital garb.

She was lying on her bed with small medical devices on her temple with her eyes closed.

The RHOBH alum revealed she was getting ready to see her three kids before going into surgery.

“Counting down the minutes until my babies get here,” she wrote.

“As my dad said this am. God only gives hard stuff to those of us who can handle it,” she added. “It’s a hard day, but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be ok.”

Teddi Mellencamp shares a photo from the hospital. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

A few days ago, Teddi shared a photo of a massive scar on her back in observance of World Cancer Day.

“It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled,” noted Teddi in her post.

In 2022, she underwent surgery to remove 11 melanomas from her back after a stage 2 cancer diagnosis.

In 2024, she underwent her 16th melanoma removal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.