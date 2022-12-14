Teddi Mellencamp shows off gnarly scars after having melanoma removed

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp told her melanoma “peace out.” Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Months after first opening up about her cancer diagnosis, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has a happy “melanoma update” to share.

In October, Mellencamp, 41, underwent surgery to have 11 melanomas removed from her back following a stage 2 cancer diagnosis.

Last week, the Bravo star took to Instagram to share an update, showing off her gnarly scars in a selfie.

“Finally here with another melanoma update, and it’s one I’m happy to share,” she captioned the post.

The podcast host informed fans that her surgery had been successful, adding that genetic testing results showed there were “no mutations we need to worry about.”

In her caption, Mellencamp bade “peace out” to her melanomas and hello to a “new sense of peace.”

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about surgery after cancer diagnosis

On Instagram, Mellencamp described her cancer battle as an eye-opening lesson that she will never forget.

The star said that going forward, she will continue to get skin checks every four to six weeks, sharing that one doctor told her 11 was a “record number” of melanomas. “I’m competitive,” Mellencamp noted, “but this is one record I’m not looking to beat.”

Mellencamp, a professional accountability coach, also urged fans to be proactive in checking up on their own health. “I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this,” the star wrote in her caption, adding that she hoped her scars inspired followers to get preventative care.

The Bravo star concluded by thanking her followers for their support and kind words, writing, “I feel very blessed and grateful.”

RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp on melanoma scare: ‘such a wakeup call’

The star first opened up about her cancer battle in October, sharing that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma following a routine skin check – which she had almost blown off completely.

In an Instagram post, Mellencamp acknowledged that she hadn’t always taken the best care of her skin, revealing that she hadn’t started getting her moles checked – or wearing sunscreen – until age 40.

“This has been such a wakeup call,” the star wrote at the time.

The moral of the story, she told her followers, was this: “if a doctor says, ‘come in every 3 months’ please go in every 3 months.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.