Teddi Mellencamp hits back at criticism after showing off cellulite in a minidress at MTV Awards

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is clapping back after getting some hurtful comments about the dress she wore to the MTV Awards.

Teddi has been open about her weight loss journey and where she’s at now. It’s been talked about a lot on social media and even addressed when she was a Housewife on RHOBH.

The mini dress she chose to wear was pink and very short. Teddi slayed the look, but some of her critics couldn’t believe she’d wear something like that with her cellulite visible.

Teddi Mellencamp claps back

On Instagram, Teddi Mellencamp shared some of what critics had to say about the outfit she chose for the MTV Awards. She didn’t share the actual comments, but her message hinted at some of the things that were sent to her.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote, “For anyone messaging me that I shouldn’t have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it and most of us have it. Let’s normalize the reality. I work hard to for my mental and physical body to feel good. (For those messaging that the outfit looks like I am auditioning for DWTS – you aren’t wrong. It does 🤣🤣🤣 💃🏼 )”

Teddi Mellencamp finds support in other Bravolebrities

The comment section of Teddi Mellencamp’s post was filled with other Bravo personalities who came to her defense.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman wrote, “You look amazing. Most women (including myself) have cellulite. Body shaming has to stop ❤️”

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, and her podcast costar on Two T’s in a Pod, said, “What cellulite ????”

Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules chimed in with, “You look unbelievable 🤤”

While Teddi no longer appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time or “friend of” role, she has made appearances at parties. She is still really close to Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and was one of the first to head to Dorit’s house after the home invasion.

She stays up to date on the current Housewives drama so that she and Tamra Judge can talk about it on their podcast. They share new content frequently and given they know some of the people intimately, their unique perspective is loved by followers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.