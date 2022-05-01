Here’s why Teresa Giudice unfollowed Tamra Judge on Instagram

Teresa Giudice unfollowed Tamra Judge. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Is there a feud brewing between Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and another Bravo Housewife?

This might very well be the case as the OG recently unfollowed Tamra Judge based on comments that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum made about her fiance Luis Ruelas.

It seems Tamra committed the ultimate no-no by comparing Luis to Brook Ayers, the controversial ex-boyfriend of her BFF Vicki Gunvalson. Yes, the same guy who seemingly faked cancer!

Tamra Judge says Teresa Giudice unfollowed her on Instagram

Tamra has been causing a stir in the Housewives universe with her podcast, which she hosts with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp.

The women often share their opinion on the Housewives franchise, but Tamra’s latest comment about Luis has gotten her in hot water with Teresa.

During a recent episode of Two T’s in a Pod the duo discussed the season finale of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During a fan comment section, Tamra noted, “This next fan comment is something that made Teresa unfollow me.”

“Teresa unfollowed me because I said that Luis gives me Brooks vibes. You know, Brooks Ayers from Orange County– Vicki’s boy,” continued Tamra, who noted that she only made the comparison due to Luis’s affinity for dishing out affirmations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I said that because [of] the affirmation, nothing more than that, because he was very big on the affirmations,” explained Tamra. “I said it right after he did that whole scrolling thing”

The RHOC alum was referring to the enormous scroll Luis presented to Teresa on their anniversary, and on it, he listed 20 reasons why he loved her.

That gesture is what sparked Tamra to compare Luis to Brooks Ayers.

Who is Brooks Ayers?

It’s hard to forget the controversial ex-boyfriend of Real Housewives of Orange County star, Vicki Gunvalson.

Tamra along with the other women on the show immediately disliked Brooks Ayers and they were suspicious of his intentions.

However, Brooks put a target on his back when he concocted a story about being diagnosed with cancer.

The RHOC cast started to doubt his story following a slew of discrepancies about his illness–including fake medical documents that he eventually presented to them.

Brooks carried on with the fake cancer storyline for a while and eventually sat down for an interview with E! News where he produced documents to prove that he was a cancer patient at the City of Hope Hospital.

However, the network quickly found out that those documents were fake and Brooks later fessed up to forging the documents.

Given all that we know about Brooks, it’s not surprising that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took offense when Tamra compared him to Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.