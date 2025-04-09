Teddi Mellencamp gets shark tooth necklace from Southern Charm’s Shep Rose

Southern Charm star Shep Rose is a good friend.

The Bravolebrity is close to former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.

He has been there for her in recent weeks as she learned that she had brain tumors and underwent surgery to remove them.

Several Bravolebrities have shared their support for Teddi, though none in the way Shep recently did.

In a nod to the ridiculous gifts he gave Taylor Ann Green and Sienna Evans, Shep also sent Teddi the same thing.

Apparently, megalodon teeth are all the rage when it comes to jewelry.

Teddi Mellencamp highlights gift from Shep Rose

Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram to share the gift she was given.

Shep Rose sent his friend a megalodon shark tooth necklace, which she wore while she filmed an episode of Two Ts in a Pod with her co-host and good friend, Tamra Judge.

She captioned the share, “Does this Megalodon tooth make me look like I’m dating @relationshep or trying to get on Southern Charm?”

The caption was friendly shade, as Southern Charm viewers know that Shep believes a shark-tooth necklace is the way to a woman’s heart.

He presented one to his one-time girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, and then he pulled the same move during Season 10 of Southern Charm with Sienna Evans when he was trying to get her to commit to something with him.

Teddi Mellencamp and Shep Rose go way back

There is nothing romantic between Teddi Mellencamp and Shep Rose.

The Bravolebrities go way back to their early years as friends.

Teddi and Shep were raised in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and met in their youth.

Neither knew their friendship would land them on Bravo. Shep has been part of Southern Charm since its inception, and Teddi held a diamond on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2017 to 2020.

Shep visited Teddi last month to show support after she had brain surgery. It was something that happened incredibly fast, from finding them to removing them, and he wanted to see her.

Their friendship has lasted decades, and there was never anything romantic between them. He shared a photo of the two embracing and joked about her dark humor.

Now, Teddi is in a battle for her life as more tumors have been found. She has support from her close friends Kyle Richards, Tamra Judge, and more. Shep is also on the list of people pulling for her.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.