Teddi Mellencamp speaks out after brain surgery: ‘The fight is not over’

People have been asking Teddi Mellencamps’s family for an update on her condition after she shared shocking news about undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Teddi’s camp has remained silent, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has spoken out for the first time since revealing doctors found multiple tumors on her brain.

Teddi thanked everyone for the overwhelming support and revealed that the surgery was successful.

When she first shared the news on February 12 about her condition, the mom of three noted that the first surgery was to remove two of the tumors and that the others would be dealt with at a later date.

However, things changed during the surgery and four tumors had to be removed.

Teddi has crossed the first hurdle but in her recent update, she admitted the fight is not over.

It’s been almost two weeks since we first found out about Teddi’s emergency brain surgery and now we finally have some news.

The Two T’s in a Pod host shared a message on Instagram. She attached a photo of her shaved head and an X-ray image of her brain.

Teddi thanked the medical team for ensuring her surgery was a “success” and that the recovery process was comfortable.

“In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total,” wrote Teddi. “The fight is not over but that round has been won.”

The 43-year-old thanked her friends and family for their support, noting that words cannot properly express her gratitude.

Clips have circulated of Teddi in the hospital surrounded by her bestie Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade, her estranged husband Eddie Arroyave, and other family and friends.

A few days ago, Morgan Wade made a special plea to concertgoers during her live show at the El Ray Theatre in LA.

“We’re really blessed to have a bunch of people here with me tonight, but if you don’t mind tonight when you leave here, say a prayer for my good friend, Teddi Mellencamp,” said Morgan while on stage.

Kyle and a few of Teddi’s friends also attended the show.

Teddi is moving on to the next stage of her treatment

Teddi’s social media pages have been flooded with overwhelming messages of love and kindness and the mom of three mentioned that in her post.

“As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers,” wrote the RHOBH alum in the post above. “They’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.