Teddi Mellencamp reveals why she’s staying quiet about divorce from Edwin Arroyave

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp stunned her followers earlier this month when she took to her social media channels to announce her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

The announcement was a huge surprise at the time, but then again, it’s rare for viewers to get insight into her personal life nowadays because she’s no longer a part of the Bravo hit.

Teddi previously said that her “priority” was her children and that she wanted to maintain “their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

The 43-year-old admitted that rumors would be rampant then, so she only went public to minimize the speculation.

During this week’s new episode of her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, Teddi conceded that she would only speak about “what I shared on social media.”

“And I just am trying – I don’t even know how to say this eloquently – but I am just trying my hardest to make sure that my kids’ privacy is protected right now,” she doubled down.

Another big thing for her is that she didn’t want rumors to “blow up” on social media.

Teddi clears up social media statement about divorce

“For anybody that’s curious why I would’ve posted a statement, it’s because when your name is recognizable, and you file in the court system, it becomes public,” Teddi reasoned.

The podcast host is also speaking out about those who may call her a hypocrite because she’s staying quiet about her divorce.

Teddi has famously discussed fellow reality TV stars in the Bravo universe with her podcast co-host, Tamra Judge, so she knows that people will have questions.

“When it does come to this and children, I think there’s room to give it grace,” she admitted.

“It’s a little bit different than what we’re getting into on the podcast.”

Teddi is best known for her three-season run on RHOBH, during which she made fast friends with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Since then, she has made guest appearances on the show and even appeared on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Teddi did have a role on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother and had the potential to be one of the better players, but was sadly evicted first.

There is also the potential for Teddi to appear in RHOBH Season 14, which premieres later this month.

