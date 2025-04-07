Which cast members will return for Southern Charm Season 11?

Southern Charm Season 10 wrapped up earlier this month with a two-part reunion.

The cameras have reportedly picked back up, which means another season is in the works.

Season 10 left much to play out in another season, and the network seems to agree.

However, even before the official Season 11 announcement, we know one Charmer isn’t returning.

Leva Bonaparte revealed she would not be back next season and would instead focus on the Southern Charm spin-off, Southern Hospitality.

Here’s what we know about the other cast members.

Which Charmers are likely to return for Season 11?

Based on how the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion played out, we suspect that most of the cast will likely return.

Shep Rose and Craig Conover are the last remaining original cast members. We can’t see either walking away from the paycheck they draw for a few months of filming, even though Craig is busy working on other business ventures.

Austen Kroll had a good season with little drama. He debuted his new girlfriend, and it seems he would return if asked. His new-found friendship with Madison LeCroy was a highlight.

Speaking of Madison, it’s unclear whether she will return. She is expecting a baby girl and may want some downtime before the baby arrives.

Venita Aspen wants to return if asked. She told Deadline, “I do want to come back for another season. I feel like [if I return], there will be no more holding of the tongue. I’ll keep it classy, as I always do, but I will definitely be sure to share my opinions more often than not moving forward.”

As for the other women, we can see Salley Carson and Molly O’Connell returning for another season. They seemed to garner positive attention from the viewers, and Salley’s beef with Taylor Ann Green made things more interesting. It was a bonus that they both had shared a few men.

Speaking of Taylor, she is a wildcard. We could see her leaving to film on Southern Hospitality instead. She is more friendly with that cast and only featured on Southern Charm because of her years-long relationship with Shep.

Who won’t be returning for Season 11 of Southern Charm?

Leva Bonaparte is out for sure. She made her announcement, and while stepping away from Southern Charm, she will still be seen on Bravo.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas is one that we don’t see returning after the season he had. Things didn’t go well for him with the group, despite Venita Aspen defending him at every turn.

Their friendship and relationship soured after the cameras went dark, and the season playing out didn’t bode well for him. Neither Season 9 nor 10 did JT any favors, so we suspect he will fade back into life in Charleston without cameras following him around.

Southern Charm is on hiatus.