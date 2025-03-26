Leva Bonaparte announces Southern Charm exit ahead of Season 11

Season 10 of Southern Charm wrapped last summer.

But the reunion has yet to air.

It was a season full of surprises, friendships falling apart, and relationships ending.

After Season 9, there was concern about the landmark season’s outcome, and it did okay.

And with the reunion approaching, one cast member announced their exit before the dramatic confrontations occurred.

That’s right, Leva Bonaparte will not return for Season 11 to film with the other Charmers.

Leva Bonaparte announces Southern Charm exit

Leva Bonaparte revealed she was exiting Southern Charm ahead of Season 11 filming.

She included a carousel of photos to accompany her announcement.

The reality TV star wrote, “Hi guys! Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun -I’ll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms!”

Leva confirmed she would remain on Southern Hospitality and continue with her businesses in Charleston. The Southern Charm spin-off picked up this year, and more viewers are tuning in to see what’s happening at Republic.

There was also talk about possibly seeing her at a party hosted on Southern Charm because she always shows up if her friends need her. Leva has been a part of the franchise on and off for years. She appeared in scenes with Cameran Eubanks early on and was seen at parties before officially becoming a cast member.

Who will return for Season 11 of Southern Charm?

With Leva Bonaparte exiting Southern Charm, it begs the question of who will return to the Charleston-based show.

We can’t see Shep Rose leaving, and his boys, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, will likely stay.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas is expected to walk away, especially after he threatened to quit before he wrapped interviews and Season 10 even aired. He’s had a rough season with things between him and Venita Aspen. Their friendship is fractured, and if the Season 10 reunion teaser is any indication, it may not be repairable.

Madison LeCroy is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Brett Randle. It’s unclear if she will return, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it was in a lesser capacity.

Taylor Ann Green and Salley Carson don’t get along well. They have similar tastes in men and are set to face off at the reunion. However, both returns would give viewers something to look forward to, especially if the rumors about Salley and Craig are true.

Once the reunion airs, who is returning will be revealed, and we suspect new faces next season, too.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.