Will Southern Charm return for Season 11? Here’s what we know

Now that the Season 10 finale of Southern Charm has aired and the reunion is approaching, it’s the perfect time to consider whether or not the long-running Bravo show is ending.

There has been plenty to discuss throughout Season 10, one of the better seasons in recent memory.

The drama amplifies even more as the reunion was filmed in February, just weeks after Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo announced their split.

That news and Jarrett “JT” Thomas’ threat to quit the season before it began airing opened up plenty for discussion at the reunion.

Southern Charm has always brought drama and outlandish storylines, but this season was fitting for 10 years of the Charleston-based show.

So, will there be a Season 11 coming later this year?

Season 11 of Southern Charm reportedly filming ‘this week’

On Reddit, one of the Redditors revealed they ran into Shep Rose, and he confirmed that filming for Season 11 was happening.

That isn’t shocking, given the content they have to film following the reunion fallout, possible relationships within the friend group, Madison LeCroy having a baby, and more.

The commenter wrote, “No but I just ran in to him the other day and he said they about to start filming the new season this week so buckle up lol.”

Another commenter suggested these storylines would be a great way to wrap up the show.

Southern Charm fans share some thoughts. Pic credit: u/Open_Ad4421/Reddit

What’s currently happening with the Charmers?

Madison LeCroy and her husband, Brett Randle, are expecting a little girl. She announced her pregnancy before the Season 10 Southern Charm reunion because she debuted her baby bump there.

Venita Aspen revealed that things still aren’t good between her and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. They were close friends, and after the last year of ups and downs, it doesn’t appear they can reconcile. However, she has her “eye on” a Chicago P.D. star.

Craig Conover is navigating life without Paige DeSorbo, which will be a change for him after years with the Summer House star. We have heard rumblings that he and Salley Carson may have a thing, but that has not been confirmed.

Shep Rose and Molly O’Connell would make a darling couple, but that doesn’t appear to be where things are heading. However, Venita revealed that she didn’t think Shep would break Molly’s heart during her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, so perhaps they are just having fun.

Will we get another season of Southern Charm, or will Season 10 be the last?

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.