Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen has her ‘eye on’ Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins

Venita Aspen dropped some tea while appearing on Watch What Happens Live recently.

While speaking with Andy Cohen about her love life, the host asked whether she had her eye on anyone in the Bravoverse.

We assumed she might mention Captain Jason Chambers, as most of the single Bravolebrities have in the past.

However, that’s not what happened.

After being blindsided by Jarrett “JT” Thomas and watching the season back as it played out on Bravo, Venita decided to go a different route.

The Southern Charm star is still single, but she took a leap and slid into someone’s DMs.

Venita Aspen finds LaRoyce Hawkins from Chicago P.D.

Venita Aspen surprised Andy Cohen by revealing she wasn’t interested in anyone in the Bravoverse, but the Southern Charm star went further.

She revealed that “there is a man that is on NBC that I have my eye on,” confirming it was a Chicago P.D. star.

The reality TV beauty learned who he was only recently, but the Wednesday night staple has been airing for over a decade.

Venita continued, “I slid in his DMs and I said, ‘It’s so funny we work for the same network, but we never ran into each other.’ I got a follow and a response.”

While she didn’t name-drop the Chicago P.D. star, we can confirm it is LaRoyce Hawkins. He follows Venita, and she follows him.

What was said in the DMs wasn’t made public, but her cheeky grin gave the impression it wasn’t bad news.

Venita Aspen’s tragic Season 10 storyline

Season 10 of Southern Charm wasn’t kind to Venita Aspen. She kicked off the season single as her boyfriend, Manny Houston moved away, and the couple called it quits when he revealed he wouldn’t be returning to Charleston.

Things between Venita and Jarrett “JT” Thomas took a turn from friendship to more while filming Season 10. The two had a great friendship following Season 9, and it seemingly continued when the cameras picked up.

Unfortunately, things have gotten twisted between the two, and viewers have also been confused.

With the Season 10 reunion approaching, Venita will pull out her phone while filming to confirm that what JT is telling the cast isn’t how things went down. She has been adamant that the edit she got this season wasn’t accurate, and the timeline of events was moved around.

Currently, Venita is single, but that doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way, especially while having her “eye on” someone.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.