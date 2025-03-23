Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen reached out to Paige DeSorbo following split from Craig Conover

Southern Charm Season 10 is over, and the tea is still spilling.

After the season finale, Venita Aspen was featured on Watch What Happens Live alongside Annaleigh Ashford.

Host Andy Cohen wanted to know Venita’s opinion on her Southern Charm co-stars and the situations that were heavily focused on throughout the season.

Despite her rocky friendship with Jarrett “JT” Thomas, Venita didn’t speak unkindly about him. She confirmed the two dated, and things went south, but she backed him up in the barber situation.

Andy also wanted to know her thoughts about Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s split.

Here’s what Venita Aspen had to say about the split that came out of nowhere but did not shock anyone on either cast.

Do Venita Aspen and Paige DeSorbo still speak?

Southern Charm star Venita Aspen revealed she reached out to Paige DeSrobo following the news of her split from Craig Conover.

Their relationship spanned two Bravo shows, and viewers who watch both now see the beginning of the end play out on Summer House.

Venita revealed she was closer to Paige, so she checked on her.

It isn’t a surprising admission, given Craig Conover caused issues for Jarrett “JT” Thomas, which didn’t sit well with Venita. She had been one of the only Southern Charm cast members to have JT’s back through it all.

Season 10 Southern Charm reunion sees more friction for Venita Aspen and Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas

The Season 10 Southern Charm reunion trailer teased big reactions from Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas.

She was vocal about how things went down between them, how editing worked with the Bahamas trip, and when JT revealed he had a girlfriend while at her house for dinner.

The Southern Charm cast will also address the split between Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. A few scenes were shot after the news broke about the breakup before the new year. Craig filmed with Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, but things got more in-depth at the reunion.

It will be interesting to see what Venita and Madison LeCroy say about that topic. Both women seemed to have developed a bond with Paige during her time in Charleston and her appearance on Southern Charm.

Season 10 had plenty of memorable moments, and the cast will discuss them when they gather in the same room to reflect on the season that wrapped six months prior.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.