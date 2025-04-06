Southern Charm fans slam ‘liar’ Craig Conover

Southern Charm Season 10 wrapped with the conclusion of the reunion last week, but Season 11 is in the works.

Craig Conover had an interesting season, but much of his relevance came following the announcement that he and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo had split.

The Southern Charm cameras resumed filming scenes with the cast following the announcement, and they all reunited to film the reunion a few weeks later.

Tension between Craig and Austen Kroll was at an all-time high this season, and his conflict with Jarrett “JT” Thomas was also highlighted.

However, the reunion didn’t do Craig any favors.

It worsened things for him, and viewers took to social media to express their disappointment.

Is Craig Conover a ‘liar?’

During the second part of the reunion, issues with Craig Conover were aired.

At one point, the cast watched a montage of Craig telling “lies” as they attempted to cover for him as an embellisher of the truth.

Southern Charm viewers took to social media to voice their concerns and call out “liar” Craig.

One X user wrote, “Craig can’t admit that he lied, even when caught on camera. Major red flags #southerncharm.”

Another posted, “i think we should really focus in on how much of a liar craig is because this is insane #SouthernCharm.”

Someone else addressed the anger issues, and the cast members raised their hands when asked whether they were afraid when Craig got angry.

“Wait, when I saw the teaser of everyone raising their hands to say they were scared of Craig- I thought it was because Craig is a pathological liar. I didn’t realize they were scared of him because of his anger issues. #SouthernCharm,” they wrote.

Craig’s version of the Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas conversation

One of the group’s big issues was the conversation at the golf place between Craig Conover, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Shep Rose.

Craig told Madison LeCroy that JT hinted that she implied her husband, Brett Randle, was upset about their closeness during last season’s group trip. That brought tension between Madison and JT, who were working on building a friendship after Season 9.

The biggest issue was Craig telling the cast that JT called Miss Patricia Altschul a b***h. That could not be pulled from the footage, but it remained the narrative throughout Season 10. It caused JT many issues, adding to what he faced with Venita Aspen.

Southern Charm Season 11 is happening, and we suspect Craig will likely return. He is reportedly dating Natalie Buffett, and it will be interesting to see whether she appears with him.

Southern Charm is on hiatus.