Southern Charm’s Craig Conover is ‘all in’ with Natalie Buffett

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover didn’t stay single for long.

After news broke that he and Paige DeSorbo had split, he seems to have been casually seeing Natalie Buffett.

The reality TV couple split around Thanksgiving, but the news didn’t go public until right before the new year began. Paige announced it on her podcast, and it was weeks before Craig even acknowledged it.

However, as Season 10 of Southern Charm ends with the second part of the reunion, a new season is gearing up to film.

Craig had previously teased that he was seeing someone (who was not the rumored Salley Carson) and was “very happy” when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Now, we know he’s been seeing Natalie Buffett.

Craig Conover and Natalie Buffett have a history

Craig Conover and Natalie Buffett aren’t getting freshly acquainted. The two had a brief fling years ago, but the timing wasn’t right.

Things are on track now, and the Southern Charm star appears happy.

An insider told Us Weekly, “They are taking things slow, and it’s still pretty new, but Craig is all in.” The insider added that they have been seeing each other for a few months and have spent time together in Charleston and New York City.

Natalie reportedly travels frequently, which Craig has been doing a lot lately.

The insider also revealed that Craig is “smitten” with the model and social media influencer.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s breakup got messy

When Paige DeSorbo announced the breakup, it was posed as a mutual decision. However, Craig Conover revealed the announcement blindsided him.

The Summer House and Southern Charm stars have been trading jabs over the last few months while viewers have watched the beginning of the end of Craig and Paige on Summer House.

Venita Aspen admitted she reached out to Paige after the breakup but not Craig. Madison LeCroy also confirmed she reached out to Paige but didn’t hear back from her—not even a congratulatory message about her pregnancy.

It’s safe to say Paige won’t be heading to Charleston anytime soon, but Craig will be in New York frequently because of his restaurant and will likely see Natalie Buffett when the two have time.

It will be interesting to see whether Natalie will film Season 11 of Southern Charm with Craig or if he will keep his budding romance to himself this time around.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.