Sienna Evans speaks out about Southern Charm, calls Whitney Sudler-Smith a ‘catfish’

As Southern Charm viewers prepare to see what happens between Shep Rose and his “girlfriend” Sienna Evans in the Bahamas, the beauty queen is speaking out about the Bravo show.

There have been varying opinions about what happened between Shep and Sienna, especially after what’s been shown.

He opened up to Austen Kroll about his attempts to contact her and how they exchanged “I love you” early in their relationship. Shep also mentioned wanting to have kids with Sienna.

We know their relationship didn’t last more than a few months, as news of their split made rounds as Southern Charm Season 10 began airing.

More information is coming to light as the cast travels to the Bahamas to meet Sienna and spend time getting to know the woman Shep is head over heels for.

Sienna’s side of what happened and how she ended up on Southern Charm has been quiet—until now.

Sienna Evans reveals how she met Shep Rose

After hearing the chatter about herself, Sienna Evans decided to take to TikTok to reveal how she met Shep Rose and to dispel the rumor that she had reached out to Whitney Sudler-Smith before matching with Shep.

Sienna did confirm she matched with Shep on Raya. It’s a dating app that is more secure for athletes, actors, politicians, and other people with significant wealth and status.

Shep’s profile made him appear as a simple Southern man who enjoyed fishing. The two connected and messaged back and forth while following each other on Instagram.

The Bahamian beauty confirmed that she thought Shep was cute, but that wasn’t the same for Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Sienna Evans addresses Whitney Sudler-Smith connection

As Sienna continued talking about how things went down with the Southern Charm men, she quickly let everyone know that she did not reach out to Whitney Sudler-Smith first.

He messaged her on Raya first, and their message was innocent, with pleasantries that ended with one response. Sienna shared a screenshot of the exchange in another TikTok video (below).

However, she was very blunt in revealing her thoughts about Whitney and what happened between them. She was shocked to learn he was telling everyone she wanted him before Shep, which was untrue.

When she made it to Charleston and met some of Shep’s friends, including Whitney, she had no idea that was the man who messaged her. She called him a “catfish” and insisted she was never interested in him.

Sienna wasn’t okay with being villainized on Southern Charm and had no chance to tell her side of the story.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.