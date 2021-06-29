Colton Underwood and Tayshia Adams were blasted by Bachelor Nation for taking out PPP loans. Pic credit: ABC

Stars of Bachelor Nation have come under fire from their fans due to their use of PPP loans, otherwise known as Paycheck Protection Programs, during the pandemic.

These loans were intended for small businesses as a method to keep their workers employed during the pandemic. A borrower can apply for forgiveness once all loan proceeds for which the borrower is requesting forgiveness have been used. If not, they must pay back the loan.

Several Bachelor Nation stars were outed as recipients of these loans for their own personal businesses.

These included Tayshia Adams, Arie Luyendyk, Colton Underwood, and Dale Moss, as seen in a public record that reveals who applied for and was granted such a loan.

Fans were appalled that these reality stars, who made money not only from their appearances on the ABC reality series but also from appearances and product placement endorsements, applied for these loans.

Tayshia reportedly received $20,833 for her company Tayshia Adams Media LLC. Arie received $20,830 for his company Instagram Husband LLC. Colton got $11,355 for his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation Dale applied for his loan but it was reported he has not received his funds yet.

Bachelor Nation stars speak out

Tayshia‘s rep released a statement to explain her use of the loan.

“The primary purpose of the [PPP] Loan is to help business owners retain their existing employees and to create jobs for Americans who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee, to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits,” Tayshia’s representative said in a statement to TMZ. “Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future.”

Colton’s representative also spoke to the news outlet.

They said, “Colton’s nonprofit filed for the PPP loan after their annual fundraising events were canceled due to COVID. None of the PPP went directly to Colton. In fact, Colton has never received any form of payment from the foundation, all of the proceeds go directly to people living with cystic fibrosis.”

The Bachelor star Nick Viall shared his POV regarding the controversy

In a tweet, former Bachelor star Nick Viall shared his point of view regarding the controversy.

“What’s legal isn’t always right. What’s illegal isn’t always wrong. Don’t know everyone’s situation, but my gut tells any alum applying for a PPP is both savvy and shitty. Interesting debate,” he wrote in a Tweet seen below which referenced another remark made by Jacob Brogan, who shared Arie’s PPP loan details.

What’s legal isn’t always right. What’s illegal isn’t always wrong. Don’t know everyone’s situation, but my gut tells any alum applying for a PPP is both savvy and shitty. Interesting debate. https://t.co/D8adFojo41 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) June 28, 2021

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.