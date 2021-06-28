Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams blasted over $20,000 PPP loan


tayshia adams
Tayshia Adams reportedly secured a PPP loan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams was blasted over securing a $20,000 PPP loan in a Reddit thread by fans of the series.

A PPP loan is a federally funded loan that helped businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis. A borrower can apply for forgiveness once all loan proceeds for which the borrower is requesting forgiveness have been used. If not, they must pay back the loan.

Fans of the series questioned why Tayshia needed such a loan.

In the Reddit thread, it said that Tayshia received the loan for “influencing.” That is, having a large social media following which allows one to collaborate with businesses. Through their participation, this mutually beneficial partnership works together to achieve marketing goals.

With 1.8 million Instagram followers, Tayshia has partnered with brands for paid advertisement posts and has worked with the automobile company Hyundai and hair tools brand Conair.

It has been reported that Tayshia made anywhere between $100K and $250K during her starring role as The Bachelorette, claimed Life & Style.

Viewers were angered by this financial disclosure

This financial disclosure angered The Bachelorette viewers. Many felt that Tayshia made enough money during her reality television career and did not need an extra loan they believe could have gone to a struggling small business.

“How incredibly selfish of her,” wrote one fan.

“I’m sorry but this is disgusting. Neither Tayshia nor any of these other influencers are going hungry for money any time soon. I know small family businesses that have gotten closed down permanently due to Covid and a 20k loan could have saved them,” penned a second Reddit user.

tayshia adams
Reddit fans were angered that Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams was given a PPP loan over others they felt were more deserving. Pic credit: @reddit/thebachelor

“I don’t think there’s any good way to parse which businesses ‘deserve’ money and which ones don’t. We shouldn’t have given a dollar to businesses. If we gave individuals more money, and paused mortgage and rent payments, then everyone could have kept their homes and livelihoods and no one would have lost their businesses either,” claimed a third follower.

Tayshia is the current host of The Bachelorette

Tayshia is the current host of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The former stars of the series were asked to temporarily step in for former host Chris Harrison as he and the franchise worked out his future with the show, which was cemented in early June when he announced he would not be returning as host.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn will return to host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season, which will reportedly begin taping later this month, and will air in the fall.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

