The Bachelorette Katie Thurston appeared on Tayshia Adam’s podcast to dish about this season and she promises a lot of surprises.

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette du jour, appeared on the podcast Bachelor Nation, hosted by ex-Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams to tease fans about what they expect for the rest of the season. Apparently, there is so much juicy stuff that Katie can’t even find the right words to do it justice.

Tayshia asks Katie to offer a one-sentence teaser

Becca posed most of the questions to Katie and Tayshia since they both have front-row seats to all the action, but from the way they danced around, something big must be on the horizon.

When Becca first asked Katie to offer a “one-sentence teaser” about the rest of the season, Katie was reluctant to answer quickly, saying there are just so many ways to go. This could indicate the most dramatic season of the Bachelorette ever, but fans have been promised this before.

Tayshia tried to weigh in as well, but also found it hard to summarize what’s to come, saying “there is so much that goes on.” Both Katie and Tayshia’s energy seem to indicate that viewers can expect a “wild ride.” In fact, Tayshia promises “lots of firsts” this season, which is really exciting since it seems to get harder to surprise fans after 17 seasons.

Katie’s body language may suggest some bad times ahead

When Katie finally does find a way to express her feelings about the season, you can see her gesture with her hand to indicate a severe drop, like falling off a cliff. Her body language suggests her experience went a little sideways, but maybe that just means viewers might have some really good television to come.

Tayshia quickly reacts to the particular gesture, and Katie changes course a little to say that there are a lot of twists and turns along the way. The three ladies collaborate to come up with a metaphor comparing this season more to the ride “Space Mountain” than to the “Tower of Terror” since there weren’t any literal death drops throughout.

Katie has made a name for herself in the Bachelor universe as straightforward and genuine, so she might shake things up for the remaining men. If she and Tayshia are to be believed, viewers better gear up for some shocking turns and exciting twists, which would be more than welcome after the last few beleaguered seasons.

After all this hype, expectations are high, but Katie seems up to the job.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.