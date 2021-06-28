Dale Moss and Arie Luyendyk Jr. PPP loan info leaked following Tayshia Adams report

Bachelor Nation stars Dale Moss and Arie Luyendyk Jr. were granted the same PPP loan as Tayshia Adams. Pic credit: ABC

It turns out Tayshia Adams isn’t the only Bachelor Nation star who received financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. Bachelorette star Dale Moss and former Bachelor lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham also applied for PPP loans for themselves.

The PPP loans, which stands for Payment Protection Program, were implemented during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling small businesses who were suffering from financial hardships.

However, these Bachelor Nation stars are drumming up controversy now that viewers know that they seemingly took out these loans for their influencing careers.

Tayshia, Arie, and Dale filed for their loan under “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers,” and all received a whopping $20,833 per ProPublica’s online database.

The details of Arie and Dale’s PPP loans

New parents Arie and Lauren filed for their loan under the LLC, or Limited Liability Company, Instagram Husband based in Scottsdale, Arizona. In their LLC, they listed two employees.

Arie has a $4 million net worth on his own from his former racing career and starring on The Bachelor. This doesn’t include Lauren’s net worth, which is probably sizable from her career as a tech sales executive and an influencer after becoming a reality TV star on The Bachelor.

Meanwhile, Dale was granted the loan with himself listed as the sole proprietor.

However, even though he was approved, the funds have yet to be dispersed.

Dale has an estimated net worth of anywhere between $1 million to $5 million. Aside from Bachelorette fame and glory, he was an entrepreneur before his time on the show.

Additionally, Colton Underwood applied for the same type of loan. However, his didn’t fall under the entertainment category. Rather, he applied for his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation loan under “Civic and Social Organizations.” His organization helps children living with cystic fibrosis.

However, he only received $11,355, just under half of what his fellow Bachelor Nation stars received.

Tayshia’s PPP Loan

Tayshia was granted the same loan under Tayshia Adams Media. One employee was listed under her LLC.

Tayshia’s representative explained to Vulture that she applied for the loan to hire assistance and give her staff member adequate pay.

“As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee, to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits. Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future.”

Tayshia’s net worth is reportedly anywhere from $1 million to $5 million.

Regardless of the reasoning, viewers are heated that these Bachelor Nation stars took such large sums of money during times when others were suffering more.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.