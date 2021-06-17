Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham reveal the name of twin baby boy

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. reveal the name of their twin baby boy. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham share the name of their baby boy twin.

Arie and Lauren uploaded a vlog in which they revealed the newborn’s name along with the help of their toddler Alessi.

“What’s his name?” Arie asked Alessi in the video as the toddler held her little brother.

“Baby Lux!” Alessi exclaimed in response.

Lauren gave birth to the twins on Friday, June 11.

Ahead of the twins’ birth, Lauren had told People Magazine that she had both her twins’ names in mind since before their older sister, Alessi, was born.

“We’ve had them picked out for the last couple of years,” she said. “We came up with [our daughter] Alessi’s name. Right after we decided on her name, we actually chose the next two for our boy and our girl.”

“It just ended up working out where we’re now having a boy and a girl. So we’re just gonna use both of those names that we loved,” she added.

Now fans have learned that one of those names is Lux. They’re likely still keeping their baby girl’s name under wraps because she’s still in the hospital.

The significance behind the name Lux

Lux is of Latin etymology and directly translates to “light.”

Lux is primarily a boy’s name but could be used for either gender or be perceived as a gender neutral name.

They had the name picked out long before Lux was born but they seemed to know that their future baby boy would be the light in their lives.

The essence of light typically comes with happiness and radiance and will hopefully be attributes of their son.

Why Arie and Lauren’s twin baby girl was held at the hospital

Arie and Lauren have been keeping fans updated frequently about the state of their twins.

While baby Lux only had to spend a few hours in NICU, that wasn’t the case for his twin sister.

The baby girl suffered from breathing problems and not being able to get enough oxygen. The hospital had to put the newborn on respiratory support soon after her birth.

On Tuesday, Lauren revealed on her Instagram story that they would have to leave her in NICU so she could continue to receive respiratory support.

Lauren revealed that her baby girl had to “stay behind” and that she had “never felt heartbreak like this.”

The family returned to visit the newborn girl the following day. Arie revealed that their baby girl is “doing much better now.”

However, they still didn’t know when they’d be able to take her off respiratory support and bring her home.

“It’s kind of day to day, to be honest,” Arie continued. “They don’t really know if she’ll come home tomorrow or the next day, or if she needs even more time.”

Hopefully they’ll be able to bring home their baby girl home soon and reunite her with twin brother Lux.

