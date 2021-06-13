Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr welcome twin boy and girl — Here’s what we know

Arie and Lauren’s daughter Alessi is officially a big sister. Pic credit: ABC

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have welcomed twins, a boy, and a girl. The proud papa shared the exciting news over the weekend.

Arie and Lauren have been counting down the days to becoming a family of five on social media. The Bachelor alums are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Alessi, who has also been anxiously waiting to become a big sister.

As fans know, the happy couple met on Season 22 of The Bachelor. Although Arie initially proposed to Becca Kufrin, he pulled a Jason Mesnick and broke off his engagement to Becca after realizing he wanted to be with Lauren.

Arie proposed to Lauren on the After the Finale Rose. They were married in January 2019. Alessi was born five months later, in May 2019.

Here’s what we know about Lauren and Arie’s twins

On Saturday, Arie used his Instagram Stories to share the news baby girl and baby boy Luyendyk had made their grand entrance.

“@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you for all the support,” he wrote.

Arie also shared a couple of photos of him and Lauren at the hospital waiting for their twins. One showed the nurses getting the heart monitors for the twins up and running.

People magazine managed to screengrab all of Arie’s Instagram Story photos and messages from the hospital.

Baby boy and baby girl Luyendyk

Lauren and Arie have documented her pregnancy on social media from the moment they announced the exciting news in December. A month later, the happy parents shared they were expecting a boy and girl.

A couple of weeks ago Lauren revealed they had names picked out for their twins. Arie and Lauren have yet to share the names of their newborn twins. According to Lauen though they have had the names picked out since Alessi was born.

Although Arie and Lauren have yet to share any details about the twins, other than their arrival, fans can expect them to reveal more information soon. They have happily shared their parenthood journey with Alessi, and the twins should be no different.

Speaking of Alessi, Lauren and Arie have been giving her extra attention leading up to the birth of the twins. They soaked up all the alone time with the toddler before all their lives changed.

