Tanner Tolbert speaks out against rotating hosts on Bachelor in Paradise, refers to the decision as a ‘circus’

Tanner Tolbert doesn’t think rotating hosts on Bachelor in Paradise is a good idea Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert is not happy about the hosts who have been selected to rotate through on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Tanner, who met the love of his life Jade Roper on Bachelor in Paradise, is thinking the franchise is moving in the wrong direction having celebrities and comedians as guest hosts of the show.

Now that Chris Harrison has officially announced his permanent departure from the franchise, the network has some decisions to make around who the future hosts will be for their shows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So far, it’s been reported that David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon will rotate through as Bachelor in Paradise hosts in addition to a few Bachelor Nation alumni.

Tanner recently shared his feelings on social media, and referred to the whole thing as a “circus.”

He wrote, “Don’t get me wrong…I loved David Spade in Tommy Boy…but I could care less about him handing out date cards or giving commentary.”

Tanner feels that these types of decisions is moving the show in the wrong direction.

He continued, “We watch the show to see the relationships and drama…Not to see this ‘host’ circus. It takes away from the purpose of the show in my opinion.”

Don’t get me wrong… I loved David Spade in Tommy Boy… but I could care less about him handing out date cards or giving commentary. We watch the show to see the relationships and drama… Not to see this “host” circus. It takes away from the purpose of the show in my opinion https://t.co/7NYPX4H74Z — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) June 9, 2021

Bachelor Nation shares their thoughts about rotating Bachelor in Paradise hosts

Bachelor Nation was quick to weigh in on Tanner’s statement, as several fans came forward and shared their thoughts on the situation.

One fan noted that they didn’t think the show would be the same without Chris Harrison and those who were being brought in to host “just don’t work.”

Fans react to Tanner’s comment Pic credit: @Odalis557/Twitter

Another fan shared similar sentiments in regard to Chris Harrison and felt that he should have remained the host of all the shows in The Bachelor franchise and felt he should have had an opportunity to learn from his mistake.

A fan thinks Chris Harrison should have stayed Pic credit: @nelson_vr/Twitter

One follower was doing their best to remain optimistic but had their concerns for how serious David Spade would take the role.

A fan is trying to remain optimistic Pic credit: @CTsmathers/Twitter

Others shared the same opinion as Tanner and felt this new focus on celebrity hosts could be the “beginning of the end” for The Bachelor franchise.

A fan agrees with Tanner Pic credit: @nohogirl/Twitter

Tanner thinks former contestants returning to Bachelor in Paradise is ‘silly’

While Tanner made it clear that the celebrity choices for host of Bachelor in Paradise was not a great direction for the show to be going in, he didn’t think having former contestants return was a good option either.

One fan replied to his post and mentio

ned how celebrities have often appeared on the show on different episodes and dates. She reminded him that former contestants are also invited to share their advice with the cast.

Tanner apparently had a strong feeling about that decision as well, and replied, “Those are silly too. Former contestants coming back to “give advice” isn’t good TV.”

Tanner discusses former contestants returning Pic credit: @ttolbert05/Twitter

While Tanner has made it known that he doesn’t agree with the direction the show is going in, he wasn’t able to offer an alternative solution.

Fans will have to tune in to the new season of Bachelor in Paradise to see what they think of the new hosting format.

Bachelor in Paradise returns on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.