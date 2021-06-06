Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper reveal what they did to make Bachelor in Paradise producers angry

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper did some things to upset production during their time on Bachelor in Paradise Pic credit: ABC

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper were one of the first successful couples to come out of Bachelor in Paradise, but it looks like they upset some producers on their journey to happily ever after.

Tanner and Jade fell in love in 2015 during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot shortly after in 2016. They were the first couple to come out of Bachelor in Paradise and make it down the aisle.

Prior to meeting, Jade had tried her luck on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and ended up in the final four before being sent home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tanner was unable to make things work with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her season of The Bachelorette. But thankfully, he didn’t have to worry because the love of his life was waiting for him in Paradise.

It didn’t take long for Tanner and Jade to fall in love with one another and they were basically inseparable early on. Eventually, after a few weeks together, Tanner proposed to Jade and the rest is history.

While fans adored watching their love story play out, Tanner and Jade recently went on Us Weekly‘s The Newly Married Game and revealed a few ways they upset the producers while they were filming.

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper reveal how they made producers angry on BIP

According to Tanner, he was the first to say “I love you,” but he did it off camera and the producers weren’t happy about it.

Tanner admitted, “I get awkward in front of the camera, and I didn’t want to say that [in front of the cameras]. They were mad at me. They wanted to catch that moment, but I made sure to sneak away and do it in private.”

Not only were producers upset that they missed the milestone moment in their relationship, but they feared their romance would be overshadowed by all of the drama that was going on with the other couples in the house.

Jade explained, “It was a rose ceremony night and there was a ton of drama happening, and Tanner told the producers, ‘I’m gonna say I love you tonight,’ They were like, ‘Don’t do it. There’s too much drama going on.’”

Regardless of what producers had to say, Tanner was not going to let a little bit of drama take away from his special moment with Jade.

Jade recalled that Tanner, “pulled me away anyways and it was by the ocean, I think, kind of by this little daybed and got me down and whispered it in my ear.”

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper did not follow rules post-filming

While they may have done a few things to land themselves in hot water with the producers, things certainly worked out for the two of them as they left the show engaged.

However, their rule-breaking antics didn’t end there.

Following their engagement, the couple ignored production’s rules of staying separate from one another as to not give anything away to the public, but Tanner said Jade basically moved in with him right away regardless.

He admitted, “She basically started living with me almost. Jade was pretty much stuck in my house for six weeks. It was like I had a prisoner.”

Tanner and Jade may have done things their own way, but now the two of them are happily married and raising their three beautiful children together.

As far as Bachelor Nation couples go, Tanner and Jade’s relationship certainly serves as an inspiration to newcomers who hope to find love through the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.