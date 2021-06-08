Chris Harrison is done with The Bachelor franchise — Former host to get huge payout for walking away

Chris Harrison is done with The Bachelor franchise for good Pic credit: ABC

Chris Harrison is officially done with The Bachelor franchise.

Fans have speculated for weeks whether Chris would eventually return or not but it looks like his time with the series has come to an end.

Deadline reported that Chris is expected to make an official statement at some point today.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He will reportedly receive a large eight-figure payout to walk away quietly.

ABC has yet to officially speak out about the decision.

Chris’s history with The Bachelor franchise

Chris has hosted The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and the spinoff Bachelor in Paradise since the franchise began in 2002.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

He made the decision to step back from the franchise after an interview with Rachel Lindsay in which they talked about Rachael Kirkconnell’s controversial photos that surfaced from 2018.

In the photos, Rachel appeared dressed in Antebellum style clothing at a themed frat party at a plantation.

During Chris’s interview with Rachel Lindsay, he shared that he didn’t want to judge Rachael Kirkconnell for the pictures and he urged others not to judge her either.

Chris faced severe backlash for his insensitivity toward the matter and many were left offended by what he had said.

He then decided to take a step back from the show while he focused on educating himself on other perspectives. He also apologized on Good Morning America and twice on Instagram for his support of Rachel Kirkconnell while seemingly dismissing Rachel Lindsay and her feelings toward the situation.

His apology wasn’t good enough for fans as many wondered how genuine it was.

Chris obtained a lawyer following the whole ordeal

After all of the controversy continued, Chris hired a lawyer by the name of Bryan Freedman.

This move led fans to wonder if there was more happening behind the scenes and if Chris was going to have to take legal action against ABC.

Chris’s lawyer has not yet commented on his departure from the franchise.

In Chris’s absence, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, former Bachelorette leads, were tasked with hosting Katie Thurston’s season.

They have been well-received by fans who felt their energy was refreshing after everything that had gone down.

It was recently announced that Bachelor in Paradise would be hosted by a group of rotating celebrity comedians, as fans continued to wonder when Chris would be making a return.

While Chris has yet to make his official statement, it looks like the days of him hosting have come to an end.

Regardless of the backlash he received, there will still be many who will undoubtedly miss him as a host on the franchise after 19 years of seeing him on screen.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.