Bachelor in Paradise host rumors: Reality Steve reveals two more guest hosts stepping in for Chris Harrison


Chris Harrison of The Bachelorette.
Additional celebrities have been announced as replacements for beleaguered Bachelor host Chris Harrison for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC/Todd Wawrychuck

Spoiler king Reality Steve revealed two additional guest hosts who will step in for Chris Harrison during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise.

As Monsters and Critics reported on June 3, Chris will not return to the summer series for its latest installment.

Instead, the hosts for the summer series will be a rotating cast of celebrity comedians who will attempt to guide the mayhem and romance fans have come to expect from Bachelor in Paradise.

David Spade, a huge fan of the franchise, was announced as the first host, a logical choice as he adores the series and would be a knowledgeable fit for fans.

Steve shared in a tweet that Chelsea Handler was supposed to be one of the other hosts along with David Spade, but that information reportedly got pulled last minute.

The only other hosts Steve could confirm were Wells Adams from Season 12 of The Bachelorette and his fiance, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

reality steve tweet
Reality Steve shared the news of more hosts that will helm Bachelor in Paradise in lieu of Chris Harrison. Pic credit: @realitysteve/Twitter

Fan reaction to Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise news was swift

Fans of the franchise shared their reaction to Steve’s tweet. Many expressed their disappointment at the choices, while others supported the shift.

“So someone as controversial as Chelsea Handler can host BIP but Chris Harrison can’t. Haha, Ok,” penned one fan.

bachelor in paradise
Fans appeared split about the news of additional hosts for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @realitysteve/Twitter

“Want Chris back but would love to see Wells and Sarah host the entire show. They would kill it,” shared a second follower.

A third fan begged to differ.

“You want Chris back but there’s some people that don’t want him back. It has a lot to [sic] die with Bachelor nation people that don’t want him back that’s why he’s not hosting the shows right now,” they wrote.

Chris Harrison was out as host of the fall season of The Bachelorette

The Fall season of The Bachelorette, starring Michelle Young, will begin taping in July. However, it’s been reported that Chris Harrison will not be involved in the production of that season of the reality dating show.

It’s thought that a final decision has not yet been made, production heads are currently weighing their options about securing a new host.

The current season of The Bachelorette was hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who led series star Katie Thurston through the challenges that were presented this season.

The Bachelorette debuts Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.

