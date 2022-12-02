Tamra Judge talks life after gym closure ahead of RHOC return

RHOC star Tamra Judge opens up about the effect of having to close her CUT Fitness gyms. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has experienced plenty of change in recent months, and not all of them have been very positive.

Although many RHOC viewers are thrilled that she’ll be making her return in the hit Bravo franchise’s next season, Tamra recently had to say goodbye to one of her businesses — and as she admits, it’s been tough.

Longtime RHOC fans and followers will recall back in August when Tamra made the sad announcement that she and husband, Eddie Judge, were going to be closing their CUT Fitness gyms after nearly a decade in business.

Opening their doors in 2013, Tamra and Eddie were thrilled to be stepping into the gym business since it was such a major part of their everyday lives.

At the time, Tamra revealed CUT Fitness stood for Cardio Unique Training, and the gym’s main function was to provide personal training sessions and nutritional education for their clients.

But it simply wasn’t meant to be, and the gym officially closed its doors at the end of summer.

Despite the closure, Tamra insisted it wasn’t the end for her and Eddie, just a pivot in their business lives. However, that hasn’t meant that it was easy on them.

RHOC alum Tamra Judge admits it hasn’t been easy to let go of CUT Fitness

During an episode of her Two Ts In A Pod podcast with co-host Teddi Mellencamp, Tamra opened up about the difficulties of having to close her gym’s doors after such a long run.

Answering listener questions, Teddi asked Tamra on behalf of a fan, “How are you doing now that your gym is closed?”

As it turns out, Tamra isn’t all that thrilled about it.

“Not well, b***h,” she answered.

Tamra dishes on the impact closing the gym has had on her husband Eddie Judge

Tamra carried on to explain that the closure has also had a huge impact on her husband, Eddie.

“Eddie’s good,” she added. “Eddie is adjusting to life without CUT Fitness, and it’s been a big transition to him.”

She noted that their gym and his personal fitness was and is Eddie’s “passion.”

Thankfully, CUT Fitness isn’t the only business Tamra and Eddie are running. They also back their successful Vena CBD cannabis company.

“We have Vena CBD, and there’s a lot to do there,” she shared.

Couple her CBD business with her return to the Real Housewives franchise, and there’s no doubt that both Tamra and Eddie will find themselves as busy as ever with filming and show events.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.