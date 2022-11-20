Tamra Judge addresses ‘bump’ in marriage amid return to RHOC

Returning RHOC star, Tamra Judge opens up about difficulties in her marriage to Eddie Judge. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is preparing for her return to the hit Bravo franchise after a two-year hiatus.

With her return now just around the corner with the show’s newest season, Tamra is back on the radar for many longtime RHOC fans.

And unsurprisingly, the honest personality is just as open about her life as she ever was.

Tamra joined the OG Bravo franchise during Season 3 back in 2007 and quickly became a staple and popular face.

Her departure came as somewhat of a shock to the fandom when she left after Season 14, with many fans claiming the show just hasn’t been the same since.

Thankfully, her departure was temporary, and Tamra is slated to make her reality television return during the upcoming Season 17.

In the meantime, Tamra has continued to get real on her shared Two Ts In A Pod podcast with co-host Teddi Mellencamp and revealed the rocky moment she went through in her marriage to Eddie Judge.

RHOC alum Tamra Judge recalls rocky patch with husband Eddie Judge

While speaking about her experience filming the upcoming season, Tamra expressed that she and Eddie had developed a bit of a disconnect due to their intense filming schedule.

She continued to share that when filming finally wrapped, she made it a top priority for them to get back on the same page and reconnect as a couple. To do this, Tamra suggested their head out for a “day trip” and ride their dirt bikes.

“I definitely felt during filming, a disconnect between us, for sure,” she admitted.

Tamra further opened up that the longtime couple went through a “bump” in their marriage and that they’ll be addressing the moment in the upcoming season.

According to Tamra, she’s known through and through to be open “to a fault” despite Eddie’s more reserved manner.

“We do talk about our marriage and a little bump in our marriage,” Tamra explained. “It’s not anything horrible. It’s something a lot of people relate to, but I didn’t have to do that.”

Tamra weighs in on costars Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi reuniting at Heather Rae El Moussa’s baby shower

Another topic Tamra touched on with Teddi was the mini RHOC reunion between her current costar Heather Dubrow and former personality Gretchen Rossi.

Of the reunion, Tamra admitted she had “no opinion” and “[does] not care.”

She added that she hadn’t seen Gretchen in over a decade and confirmed having “no relationship” or friendship between them.

As for Heather, Tamra noted, “Heather’s a grown a** woman. If that’s who she wants to hang out with, then so be it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.