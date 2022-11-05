Teddi Mellencamp shows fans her dancing in silver dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp stuns in a gorgeous silver dress as she dances to Meghan Trainor.

The first look she rocks in her Instagram Reel is a silver sequined full-length gown with a halter neck and low cleavage and sides, which she pairs with a simple silver choker necklace and drop earrings.

Her hair, which has a hint of pink running through it, is styled in a messy shoulder-length bob, and she accentuates her famous pout with a natural lip gloss.

There was a bandage on her left underarm from her recent experience with melanoma.

As Teddi mimes perfectly to the first part of the song, with the lyrics, “I look good in my Versace dress, but I’m hotter when my morning hair is a mess,” she changes out of the silver dress into a more casual look.

Wearing her favorite Alo yoga black hoodie paired with large black glasses, she keeps her makeup minimal for that just-got-out-of-bed look. She continues, “But even with my hoodie on, I made you look,” which is the title of the song.

Teddi says, “Never thought I’d be 41 years old doing Meghan Trainor vids for the ‘gram, but here we are (and I kinda like it).”

Teddi Mellencamp’s business ventures

Teddi, let go by Bravo after three seasons, is now free to concentrate on her other entrepreneurial interests.

She still runs her Go All In By Teddi, her accountability coaching business, which offers healthy recipes, lifestyle, and fitness tips, but which has come under fire for suggesting a 500-calorie-a-day diet.

And she keeps a connection to her time on the show by hosting a podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, with Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County, where they discuss all the latest gossip from the shows.

Teddi Mellencamp recovers from surgery

Teddi was seen for the first time since her surgery after a melanoma scare as she celebrated Halloween with her children, wearing a Top Gun: Maverick costume.

Looking healthy in the figure-hugging green flight suit, she admitted her family were less keen to wear matching costumes.

“They felt the need…the need to speed right out of these costumes after we got this pic. Apparently it’s humiliating to wear matching outfits after you turn anything over 7. I mean, could be worse… could be matching Christmas jammies,” Teddi stated.

Teddi has expressed an interest in returning to the RHOBH, alongside Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards, but fans don’t seem keen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.