Tamra Judge spotted filming RHOC after quitting the show

Tamra Judge’s dramatic announcement about quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County was anti-climactic at best because now she’s back.

The 57-year-old was recently spotted filming a scene with castmate Heather Dubrow.

The women are back in California after filming their New Orleans cast trip and enjoying the city’s Mardi Gras events.

That’s where something happened that got Tamra so upset that she left the cast trip prematurely.

She then posted a message on her Instagram Story that she was done with the show.

Meanwhile, RHOC fans weren’t exactly crying over the news of Tamra’s exit.

Some people didn’t believe that she was gone for good and the ones that did told the blonde beauty good riddance.

Tamra Judge was spotted filming Season 19 after quitting the show

Someone sent a photo of Tamra after spotting her out to lunch with Bravo cameras in tow.

The message said the RHOC star was filming a scene with Heather Dubrow at Ospi, an Italian restaurant in Costa Mesa.

The photo showed Tamra sitting across from a brunette, deep in conversation.

“Tamara and Heather filming,” the post noted. “Convo sounded heated and heard Gretchen’s name. I’m sure they were discussing what happens during the NOLA trip.”

RHOC fans react to Tamra’s return

After the photo was posted on Instagram, people took to the comments to react to the news of Tamra’s return.

“She’s the queen of being dramatic… I’m not surprised she is back. It adds even more to the drama of it all. 🙄 🤦‍♀️,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s too thirsty to leave the spotlight,” another added.

“Well, at least we had a good few days of her being off the show 😂,” reasoned someone else.

However, some RHOC fans expressed happiness that the controversial Bravo star wasn’t gone for good.

Another commenter added, “That show can’t survive without her. It’s obvious so glad she didn’t leave @tamrajudge!!!”

Someone else added, “I’m so glad she’s back!! She is literally needed for the show. They can’t have a show without her.”

RHOC fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @bravoandcocktails_/Instagram

Meanwhile, we still do not know why Tamra quit the show.

Producers allegedly confronted Tamra about leaking information to the media and spreading rumors about her co-stars.

Sources told In Touch that Tamra was behind fake social media accounts, writing derogatory comments about her castmates.

However, Tamra has already debunked those rumors, calling them lies.

Are you surprised that Tamra returned to filming after quitting the show? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus.