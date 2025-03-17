Tamra Judge reacts to claim RHOC producers caught her leaking stories

Tamra Judge had social media buzzing when she quit midway through filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19.

The controversial Bravo star didn’t give a reason for abruptly leaving the show during their cast trip to New Orleans.

However, the latest rumors are that Tamra was confronted by her castmates and by producers about leaking stories to the press and that’s why she left the show.

Sources claim she was the mastermind behind fake social media pages targeting her castmates, seemingly drawing inspiration from RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia.

However, Tamra is clapping back on social media, recently reacting to a video online explaining her reasons for quitting the show.

The blonde beauty called it a “lie,” but let’s break down exactly what was said in the story.

Did Tamra Judge quit RHOC after being confronted by producers?

A few days after news hit that Tamra had quit the show, In Touch posted a story about what led to her decision.

The source claimed the RHOC star walked off the set after she was “confronted for spreading rumors.”

The insider said Tamra was “cited as being the No. 1 source for production leaks to the media and attempting to get bloggers and reporters to write defamatory and damaging stories about her castmates.”

The claims are that Tamra has a pattern of turning things around and accusing other people of doing those things to deflect from her wrongdoing.

That’s allegedly what happened in New Orleans, which caused Tamra to later announce on her Instagram Story that she was leaving the show.

Tamra responds to the recent rumors

Those were not the only claims made against the RHOC star.

The insider also said Tamra has pulled a Monica Garcia and is behind a few fake Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The alleged social media accounts “always show Tamra in a positive light but the accounts leave hateful comments on the other Housewives’ social pages.”

Furthermore, the source told the media outlet that the 57-year-old has been gathering information about the other women to pull out when necessary.

She “keeps a folder on each member of the cast, and she has spent hours researching the internet and looking for negative news that she can use against the cast during production.”

Meanwhile, an X user posted the story and Tamra responded in three short words, “Lie, lie, lie! 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Pic credit: @tamraJudgeOC/Instagram

Do you believe the recent claims against Tamra? Share your thoughts in the comments.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.