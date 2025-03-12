RHOC fans react to Tamra Judge’s abrupt exit: ‘Good riddance’

We knew Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County would be drama-filled, but Tamra Judge pulled a move we never saw coming.

Hours after photos and videos of the cast filming their trip to New Orleans leaked, Tamra announced she had quit the show.

It didn’t take long for viewers to comment on her decision, with many celebrating the news and exclaiming, “Good riddance.”

The 57-year-old garnered backlash for her treatment of Shannon Beador last season, with some people urging the network to fire her.

Instead, they fired Alexis Bellino and brought on Tamra’s nemesis, Gretchen Rossi, in her place.

Once Grethen’s return was announced, RHOC fans begged her to take down Tamra.

Filming started for the new season in February, and we’re excited to see what the cast has in store.

RHOC viewers are reacting to the news that Tamra quit the show early into filming the new season, and it seems no one is sad about it.

“She can go 👋 she’s mean-spirited and is loyal to literally no one. I felt uncomfortable watching her vitriolic scenes last season and how she treated her once dear friend Shannon,” reasoned a commenter.

“I mean, I don’t think she realizes how negative her energy is. I used to really like her and find her funny. It’s just gotten way too dark,” said someone else.

An X user exclaimed, “I think it is wonderful; she should depart. She chose arrogantly to quit and with that, please go and shut up!”

Another added, “Good riddance. Toxic Tamra is NOT entertaining. We want fun with a little drama thrown in. Bring back scenes like Vicki and the minivan. Get rid of hateful and mean girls.”

Why did Tamra quit the show?

Tamra’s Instagram Story did not provide specific details about what happened during filming.

However, the RHOC star stated that she had real issues in her life and didn’t have time for the reality TV drama.

Those problems involve her best friend and podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, who recently underwent brain surgery.

Teddi still has tumors on her brain and lungs and is about to undergo radiation.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen reiterated that on his SiriusXM radio show when he commented on the news that Tamra abruptly quit the show.

“Her best friend is going through an incredibly intense health crisis,” Andy told listeners. “So maybe keep that in mind. Otherwise, I really don’t have anything to say on the subject.”

How do you feel about Tamra’s RHOC exit? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.