Tamra Judge quits RHOC while filming cast trip: Here’s what we know

Get ready for plenty of drama in Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County because one cast member has already called it quits.

Photos recently leaked of the women filming their cast trip in New Orleans, but something drastic must have happened.

Tamra Judge hinted at the chaos in the camp, posting a message that she was done with the show after 14 seasons as a housewife.

In the post, the blonde beauty said, “Peace out,” adding that she has real-life problems and does have time for this “reality s**t.”

Those real-life problems involve her best friend and podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, who recently underwent brain surgery.

Teddi has temporarily left her co-hosting duties as she recovers from surgery, and Tamra has been urging fans to keep her in their prayers.

However, the RHOBH alum still has tumors in her brain and her lungs, which means she might not be returning to her Two T’s in a Pod gig with Tamra anytime soon.

Tamra Judge quits RHOC while filming Season 19 in New Orleans

The RHOC star was recently spotted in photos with Shannon Beador and returning Housewife Gretchen Rossi.

While many expected Gretchen to take down the 57-year-old this season, things seemed cordial between the former enemies in the photos.

The entertainment blog @allabouttrh shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Looks like a new Tres Amigas is among us. Shannon, Gretchen, and Tamra are spotted filming #RHOC.”

However, hours later, Tamra posted a shocking message on her Instagram Story, hinting that things were far from good with her castmates.

“It was a long run!” she wrote. “When life gives you real problems this reality s**t doesn’t make sense. Peace out ✌🏻 I’m out.”

Tamra Judge’s RHOC post. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra confirms her departure from the show

If Tamra’s Instagram Story seemed vague, she has since confirmed that the post was about quitting the show.

The Instagram story was reposted by the Instagram account @tasteof_reality with the caption, “TamraJudge just posted this?? The cast is currently in New Orleans on their cast trip. 🎥🍊 Is Tamra quitting?? #RHOC.”

The RHOC star responded, “Yes!!!” in the comment section.

Pic credit: @tasteof_reality/Instagram

Meanwhile, the women have been busy filming what seems to be their first trip of the season.

They were all spotted in New Orleans with Bravo cameras in tow while participating in the city’s Mardi Gras festivities.

So far, there haven’t been any leaks about feuds or explosive moments, but something major must have happened for Tamra to quit the show abruptly.

The Season 19 cast includes Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, and Gretchen Rossi in a friend role.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.