Shannon Beador calls Gretchen Rossi’s RHOC return ‘exciting,’ shares Season 19 filming update

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is ready for Season 19 of the hit Bravo show.

Season 18 of RHOC was not easy for Shannon as she dealt with the aftermath of her DUI and, of course, faced off with Alexis Bellino.

However, Shannon is putting that drama in the rearview as Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County filming begins.

Thankfully, we aren’t in for another season of Alexis, John Janssen, and Shannon drama.

Instead, RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi is back in the mix after nearly a decade away from the show.

It turns out the ladies are already filming, and Shannon recently shared some thoughts on the new season.

Shannon Beador calls Gretchen Rossi’s RHOC return ‘exciting’

Speaking with Us Weekly, Shannon addressed The Real Housewives Orange County of Season 19. Shannon was there to promote her upcoming Wives on the Waves Cruise by Fans at Sea with Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania.

Shannon didn’t hold back her happiness when asked about having Gretchen back in the fold.

“I am excited about it, and she’s very kind. She’s been nothing but sweet to me, so I think she’s going to be a good addition,” the Bravo star expressed.

Gretchen isn’t getting her orange back but will return in a “friend of” role. The last time Gretchen appeared on RHOC was in Season 12 as a guest.

The women just started filming, but Shannon already warned fans the cast is coming in hot.

“We’ve just finished week three, and the drama’s already starting,” Shannon shared.

After her Season 18 experience, Shannon has no qualms or fears about the new season. Even Dolores and Teresa assured her it would be a breeze compared to last year.

Although Shannon is filming RHOC, the show isn’t the only thing she has on her plate now.

Shannon Beador is booked and busy

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans will have to wait until much later this year before the show hits Bravo airwaves. Shannon, though, will be back on the small screen soon.

Love Hotel will premiere on Bravo later this spring or early summer. The show features Shannon, RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps, and RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby checking into Love Hotel to find their person.

Meanwhile, Shannon also has the Wives on the Waves Cruise by Fans at Sea with Teresa and Dolores in September. Shannon replaced Jennifer Aydin after being cut from the event following her insulting Jersey Mike’s rant.

Those are just the things we know Shannon has going on right now.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.