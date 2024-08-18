Tamra Judge slams Jennifer Aydin again ahead of RHONJ reboot: ‘She’s never going to be back’

Tamra Judge is again airing her thoughts on The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin, and it’s not pretty.

Thanks to her Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Tamra is heavily immersed in the more expansive Real Housewives franchise, despite her most significant role being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Earlier this month, Tamra said on her podcast to Teddi Mellencamp that Jen’s comments about Danielle Cabral’s husband were “totally uncalled for.“

“She’s just a nasty human being. That’s one woman on that show I despise. Despise,” Tamra stated at the time.

“I mean there’s reason why her husband sleeps in the pool house.”

In a new interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Tamra doubled down on her hate train against the RHONJ star.

“She’s the only one I don’t like,” Tamra affirmed, adding that she likes the rest of the cast.

Tamra doesn’t envision interviewing Jennifer any time soon

Tamra is typically cautious about airing her thoughts on housewives on competing shows because if she goes too hard on them in the media, the chances of them wanting to appear on her podcast diminish.

However, Tamra’s criticism of Jennifer stems from her belief that she won’t return to RHONJ again.

“I say that because I know she’s never going to be back,” Tamra added.

It’s hard to imagine Tamra having much inside scoop on casting because, you know, she was fired from RHOC following its 14th season.

However, she was given a reprieve when Andy Cohen brought her back two seasons later.

While her first year back was decent, Tamra is rubbing fans the wrong way this season due to her treatment of Shannon Beador.

Many fans are calling for Tamra herself to be let go from RHOC again, so maybe Jennifer will get the last laugh here.

It’s not news that RHONJ is in a rut and needs a cast shake-up to make the show watchable again.

Big changes are coming for RHONJ

Jennifer’s future with the show has not yet been determined, but if Season 14 was her last hurrah, at least she went out with some excellent one-liners.

Jennifer was caught up in a lot of drama with Danielle, culminating in the recent season finale with the Boujie Kidz founder lunging over a table at her at Rails Steak House.

Without a traditional reunion, the two women have yet to hash out their differences, and there’s a good chance Bravo won’t provide them a platform to do so again.

Jennifer isn’t exactly a fan favorite, and while Danielle has her fans, her violent outbursts probably don’t align with how producers see the show going in its next incarnation.

As a result, the only person likely to return is Dolores Catania because she manages to play the different sides of the cast a bit too well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.